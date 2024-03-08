These 23 Most Reliable Cars Can Be Driven Forever

Cars and light trucks are lasting longer than ever before. After rising for six consecutive years, the average age of passenger vehicles on American roads is now 12.5 years, according to the 2023 S&P Global Mobility study. The ubiquity of older vehicles is due to a number of factors, including a recent surge in new car prices.

According to Kelley Blue Book, the average new-vehicle transaction price was $47,401 in January, more than 80% of the median annual income among full-time, salaried workers in the United States.

With new vehicle prices at near all-time highs, many Americans are turning to the used market. But for prospective buyers who want to keep their next vehicle — new or used — for as long as possible, some models are far more likely to outlast others.

Using data from iSeeCars, a used car search engine, 24/7 Wall St. identified the 23 longest lasting vehicles on the road. According to the iSeeCars study, the average vehicle in the United States has only an 11.8% chance of lasting at least 250,000 miles. Each model on this list, meanwhile, has at least a 20% chance of lasting over a quarter of a million miles, and some have a more than 40% chance.

The models on this list are manufactured under eight brand names, all either American or Japanese. Toyota tops the list with eight different models. Including subsidiary brands, Detroit’s General Motors has five models on this list, as does Tokyo-based automaker, Honda. (Here is a look at the best and worst car brands.)

This list is also dominated by pickup trucks and SUVs, vehicle segments that have grown in popularity in recent years, partially for their reputations for reliability. (Here is a look at America’s favorite pickup trucks.)

It is important to note that several vehicles on this list have been discontinued and are only available on the used market. These include the Chevy Avalanche, Honda Element, and Toyota Avalon. Others, like the Toyota Tacoma and Toyota Land Cruiser have been recently redesigned, and whether the new iterations prove to be as reliable as previous generations remains to be seen.