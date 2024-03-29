Special Report

The Cheapest and Most Expensive Housing Markets in Michigan

Home prices have surged in the U.S. in recent years. Driven by rising demand and supply constraints during the pandemic, the median home sale price spiked by nearly 50% from the second quarter of 2020 to Q3 in 2022. While the sale price of a typical American home has fallen in recent months since, housing prices remain at historic highs.

Not only have home values soared, but borrowing costs for home buyers have also climbed. The average interest rate on a 30-year fixed mortgage has been above 6% since September 2022, a high not seen in nearly a decade and a half. In a market defined by high prices and high mortgage rates, homeownership has become prohibitively expensive for a large number of Americans.

Still, housing prices are also subject to a number of factors that can be isolated from broader, nationwide market trends — and location is one of them. Two homes that are virtually identical can vary in price by hundreds of thousands of dollars, depending on where they are. And for prospective homeowners on a budget, some Michigan cities are far more affordable than others.

According to five-year estimates from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2022 American Community Survey, the typical home in Michigan is worth $201,100. But across the 50 cities, towns, and unincorporated communities in the state with populations of at least 25,000, median home values range from less than $50,000 to about $443,000.

In any local market, home prices are often a reflection of what residents can afford. In Michigan, many of the least expensive cities for homebuyers are not high-income areas. Of the 50 Michigan cities with available data from the ACS, 32 have a median home value that is less than the statewide median. In all but four of these places, the typical household earns less than the statewide median household income of $68,505. Similarly, most of Michigan’s more expensive housing markets have higher earning populations.

These are the cheapest and most expensive housing markets in Michigan.

50. Flint

  • Median home value: $43,300
  • Homes worth over $1 million: 0.1%
  • Homeownership rate: 54.3%
  • Median household income: $35,451
  • Total population: 81,863

49. Saginaw

  • Median home value: $51,700
  • Homes worth over $1 million: 0.0%
  • Homeownership rate: 56.4%
  • Median household income: $35,521
  • Total population: 44,316

48. Detroit

  • Median home value: $66,700
  • Homes worth over $1 million: 0.5%
  • Homeownership rate: 48.8%
  • Median household income: $37,761
  • Total population: 636,787

47. Inkster

  • Median home value: $69,000
  • Homes worth over $1 million: 0.2%
  • Homeownership rate: 44.5%
  • Median household income: $38,381
  • Total population: 25,839

46. Bay City

  • Median home value: $83,200
  • Homes worth over $1 million: 0.1%
  • Homeownership rate: 67.1%
  • Median household income: $45,026
  • Total population: 32,664

45. Jackson

  • Median home value: $88,000
  • Homes worth over $1 million: 0.0%
  • Homeownership rate: 54.7%
  • Median household income: $41,988
  • Total population: 31,420

44. Muskegon

  • Median home value: $99,600
  • Homes worth over $1 million: 0.4%
  • Homeownership rate: 53.1%
  • Median household income: $40,900
  • Total population: 38,286

43. Pontiac

  • Median home value: $100,100
  • Homes worth over $1 million: 0.1%
  • Homeownership rate: 42.3%
  • Median household income: $40,307
  • Total population: 61,965

42. Hamtramck

  • Median home value: $103,100
  • Homes worth over $1 million: 1.0%
  • Homeownership rate: 56.9%
  • Median household income: $39,648
  • Total population: 27,842

41. Lincoln Park

  • Median home value: $109,500
  • Homes worth over $1 million: 0.4%
  • Homeownership rate: 70.7%
  • Median household income: $55,777
  • Total population: 39,807

40. Lansing

  • Median home value: $112,200
  • Homes worth over $1 million: 0.2%
  • Homeownership rate: 53.3%
  • Median household income: $50,747
  • Total population: 112,986

39. Eastpointe

  • Median home value: $115,100
  • Homes worth over $1 million: 0.2%
  • Homeownership rate: 69.1%
  • Median household income: $57,953
  • Total population: 34,087

38. Battle Creek

  • Median home value: $115,600
  • Homes worth over $1 million: 0.0%
  • Homeownership rate: 63.8%
  • Median household income: $49,684
  • Total population: 52,469

37. Port Huron

  • Median home value: $121,500
  • Homes worth over $1 million: 0.2%
  • Homeownership rate: 61.1%
  • Median household income: $47,906
  • Total population: 28,881

36. Burton

  • Median home value: $121,700
  • Homes worth over $1 million: 0.3%
  • Homeownership rate: 74.0%
  • Median household income: $55,698
  • Total population: 29,568

35. Roseville

  • Median home value: $129,400
  • Homes worth over $1 million: 0.3%
  • Homeownership rate: 63.7%
  • Median household income: $57,274
  • Total population: 47,476

34. Taylor

  • Median home value: $132,300
  • Homes worth over $1 million: 0.3%
  • Homeownership rate: 65.0%
  • Median household income: $59,352
  • Total population: 62,937

33. Romulus

  • Median home value: $138,500
  • Homes worth over $1 million: 0.0%
  • Homeownership rate: 67.0%
  • Median household income: $63,854
  • Total population: 25,055

32. Southgate

  • Median home value: $152,400
  • Homes worth over $1 million: 0.9%
  • Homeownership rate: 68.0%
  • Median household income: $62,792
  • Total population: 29,948

31. Kalamazoo

  • Median home value: $152,700
  • Homes worth over $1 million: 0.6%
  • Homeownership rate: 43.6%
  • Median household income: $48,649
  • Total population: 73,342

30. Garden City

  • Median home value: $152,800
  • Homes worth over $1 million: 0.4%
  • Homeownership rate: 80.7%
  • Median household income: $63,630
  • Total population: 27,203

29. Dearborn Heights

  • Median home value: $161,200
  • Homes worth over $1 million: 0.3%
  • Homeownership rate: 71.8%
  • Median household income: $58,335
  • Total population: 62,474

28. Westland

  • Median home value: $164,900
  • Homes worth over $1 million: 0.2%
  • Homeownership rate: 60.3%
  • Median household income: $59,930
  • Total population: 84,806

27. Allen Park

  • Median home value: $165,600
  • Homes worth over $1 million: 0.4%
  • Homeownership rate: 86.2%
  • Median household income: $73,792
  • Total population: 28,395

26. Warren

  • Median home value: $169,300
  • Homes worth over $1 million: 0.3%
  • Homeownership rate: 71.1%
  • Median household income: $61,633
  • Total population: 138,588

25. Madison Heights

  • Median home value: $172,500
  • Homes worth over $1 million: 0.4%
  • Homeownership rate: 62.5%
  • Median household income: $63,224
  • Total population: 28,521

24. Oak Park

  • Median home value: $176,900
  • Homes worth over $1 million: 0.2%
  • Homeownership rate: 57.9%
  • Median household income: $61,991
  • Total population: 29,495

23. Midland

  • Median home value: $177,600
  • Homes worth over $1 million: 0.1%
  • Homeownership rate: 67.0%
  • Median household income: $71,809
  • Total population: 42,404

22. Wyoming

  • Median home value: $180,300
  • Homes worth over $1 million: 0.4%
  • Homeownership rate: 66.9%
  • Median household income: $67,234
  • Total population: 76,732

21. St. Clair Shores

  • Median home value: $181,300
  • Homes worth over $1 million: 0.3%
  • Homeownership rate: 83.2%
  • Median household income: $71,481
  • Total population: 58,656

20. Dearborn

  • Median home value: $189,400
  • Homes worth over $1 million: 0.6%
  • Homeownership rate: 69.1%
  • Median household income: $64,600
  • Total population: 108,414

19. Holt

  • Median home value: $197,400
  • Homes worth over $1 million: 0.0%
  • Homeownership rate: 65.7%
  • Median household income: $83,722
  • Total population: 25,374

18. Grand Rapids

  • Median home value: $203,900
  • Homes worth over $1 million: 0.3%
  • Homeownership rate: 54.5%
  • Median household income: $61,634
  • Total population: 198,096

17. Southfield

  • Median home value: $212,800
  • Homes worth over $1 million: 0.4%
  • Homeownership rate: 51.1%
  • Median household income: $63,980
  • Total population: 76,107

16. Holland

  • Median home value: $212,900
  • Homes worth over $1 million: 1.4%
  • Homeownership rate: 66.1%
  • Median household income: $69,152
  • Total population: 34,186

15. Portage

  • Median home value: $222,600
  • Homes worth over $1 million: 0.4%
  • Homeownership rate: 66.0%
  • Median household income: $74,837
  • Total population: 48,936

14. Kentwood

  • Median home value: $227,000
  • Homes worth over $1 million: 1.2%
  • Homeownership rate: 59.4%
  • Median household income: $66,945
  • Total population: 54,042

13. East Lansing

  • Median home value: $240,800
  • Homes worth over $1 million: 0.1%
  • Homeownership rate: 39.7%
  • Median household income: $44,094
  • Total population: 45,403

12. Sterling Heights

  • Median home value: $243,400
  • Homes worth over $1 million: 0.2%
  • Homeownership rate: 76.0%
  • Median household income: $75,381
  • Total population: 133,744

11. Walker

  • Median home value: $246,000
  • Homes worth over $1 million: 0.4%
  • Homeownership rate: 62.2%
  • Median household income: $72,020
  • Total population: 25,175

10. Livonia

  • Median home value: $249,000
  • Homes worth over $1 million: 0.3%
  • Homeownership rate: 87.2%
  • Median household income: $92,458
  • Total population: 94,928

9. Allendale

  • Median home value: $266,500
  • Homes worth over $1 million: 0.0%
  • Homeownership rate: 48.9%
  • Median household income: $64,356
  • Total population: 25,206

8. Royal Oak

  • Median home value: $289,800
  • Homes worth over $1 million: 1.0%
  • Homeownership rate: 65.4%
  • Median household income: $92,799
  • Total population: 58,053

7. Okemos

  • Median home value: $304,800
  • Homes worth over $1 million: 0.8%
  • Homeownership rate: 56.8%
  • Median household income: $88,298
  • Total population: 25,549

6. Farmington Hills

  • Median home value: $319,000
  • Homes worth over $1 million: 0.5%
  • Homeownership rate: 64.3%
  • Median household income: $101,728
  • Total population: 83,562

5. Rochester Hills

  • Median home value: $359,800
  • Homes worth over $1 million: 1.6%
  • Homeownership rate: 77.3%
  • Median household income: $115,968
  • Total population: 76,041

4. Troy

  • Median home value: $375,600
  • Homes worth over $1 million: 1.4%
  • Homeownership rate: 75.0%
  • Median household income: $115,639
  • Total population: 87,170

3. Novi

  • Median home value: $380,200
  • Homes worth over $1 million: 1.0%
  • Homeownership rate: 67.9%
  • Median household income: $110,588
  • Total population: 65,870

2. Ann Arbor

  • Median home value: $416,500
  • Homes worth over $1 million: 4.7%
  • Homeownership rate: 45.0%
  • Median household income: $78,546
  • Total population: 122,216

1. Forest Hills

  • Median home value: $442,800
  • Homes worth over $1 million: 6.5%
  • Homeownership rate: 94.7%
  • Median household income: $150,153
  • Total population: 28,425
