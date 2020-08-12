Semiconductor Short Sellers Focus on Intel Chris Lange

Semiconductor trends are considered to be leading indicators of technology and broader electronics demand. In a wider sense, semiconductor and tech stocks are seen as leading indicators for the markets in general. A strong rally in the tech sector pushed many of these companies to new highs just a couple months ago, but with the current state of affairs with the coronavirus, semiconductors will be the deciding factor if markets want to return to record levels.

The July 31 short interest data have been compared with the previous report. Short interest in most of these selected semiconductor stocks decreased.

Intel Corp. (NASDAQ: INTC) saw its short interest jump to 42.73 million shares. The previous level was 33.25 million. Its shares were trading at $48.19 Wednesday morning, in a 52-week range of $43.63 to $69.29.

The number of Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD) shares short increased to 51.33 million from the previous reading of 50.06 million. Shares recently traded at $76.88, in a 52-week range of $27.43 to $87.29.

Qualcomm Inc. (NASDAQ: QCOM) saw the number of its shares short drop to 15.82 million from the 17.87 million reported in the previous period. Shares were changing hands at $108.83, in a 52-week trading range of $58.00 to $113.00.

Short interest in Applied Materials Inc. (NASDAQ: AMAT) decreased slightly to 17.17 million shares. The previous reading was 17.52 million. Shares traded at $64.46, in a 52-week range of $36.64 to $69.44.

Micron Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: MU) saw its short interest pull back to 31.64 million shares from the previous reading of 32.22 million. Shares were trading at $47.76, in a 52-week range of $31.13 to $61.19.

And the short interest in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ: AVGO) shrank to 3.35 million shares from the previous 4.07 million. Shares were last seen at $324.03, in a 52-week range of $155.67 to $333.32.