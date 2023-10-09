Defense Stocks Spike on Hamas-Israeli War usnavy / Flickr

Saturday’s surprise Hamas attack on Israel and Israel’s armed response sent defense stocks higher Monday morning. Defense stocks were rising following announced U.S. support for Israel.



U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin III said Sunday that an aircraft carrier and five guided-missile ships have been ordered to the eastern Mediterranean. More support has also been promised. That support includes more U.S. fighter and attack aircraft. Exactly what else the United States will supply has not been disclosed. (Every modern fighter jet ranked from slowest to fastest.)

U.S. Arms to Israel

Israel was the first foreign buyer for Lockheed Martin Corp.’s (NYSE: LMT) F-35 joint strike fighter, the most advanced aircraft in the U.S. arsenal. Israel agreed to purchase 50 of the jets and has taken delivery of 36 as of last November. In early September, Israel increased the order by 25 additional planes. It will pay for those planes with $3 billion in U.S. military aid to Israel.

According to the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI), Israel has acquired 150 advanced medium-range air-to-air missile (AMRAAM) systems built by RTX Corp. (NYSE: RTX). SIPRI data covers sales to Israel between 2000 and 2022.



Lockheed Martin sold 28 air-intercept missile (AIM) systems between 2015 and 2016. Lockheed has also sold 680 air-to-ground (AGM) anti-tank Hellfire missile systems to Israel. In 2021, Israel agreed to purchase 12 Sikorsky Ch-53K heavy-lift helicopters from Lockheed Martin, with delivery beginning in 2025.

The Pentagon has also transferred 72 AH-1F Cobra combat helicopters to Israel as part of two aid packages. Textron Inc.’s (NYSE: TXT) Bell Helicopter subsidiary manufactured the helicopters.

Israel has purchased 21 Apache combat helicopters from the Boeing Co. (NYSE: BA), and the country has ordered four Boeing KC-46A tanker transport aircraft, planned for delivery beginning in 2025.

Raytheon has sold 1,200 Paveway precision-guided bombs to Israel, with the last sale coming in 2019.



U.S. Military Aid to Israel

In March of this year, the Congressional Research Service (CRS) issued a report on U.S. foreign aid to Israel. Since 1946, U.S. aid to Israel totals $158.7 billion. For the 77-year period, military aid and missile defense account for $124.3 billion (78%) of the total. The remainder ($34.35 billion) is economic aid.

U.S. military aid to Israel includes a policy of maintaining a “qualitative military edge” for Israel over the country’s neighboring state. That means that the United States has given Israel first regional access to U.S. defense technology. If a neighboring state and Israel operate the same U.S. platform, the Israelis get the most advanced version or the ability to customize the U.S. system.