This Is the Fastest-Selling Car in America

The car industry has gone through a major turnaround. It nearly collapsed at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. Dealerships shuttered their showrooms because of the danger of contagion. People stopped driving. There was nowhere to go. As 2020 drew to a close, the pent-up demand for cars and light trucks exploded. U.S. car sales could set a record this year.

The supply of new cars is low. A shortage of chips used in cars has caused manufacturers to cut back production. Dealers have trouble getting popular models. One way the industry measures supply and demand is the number of days a car stays on a dealer lot, from when it is delivered until when it is sold. The figure, known as “average days to sell,” for May was a low 47 days.

For some models, the period was much shorter. iSeeCars Executive Analyst Karl Brauer commented, “For new cars, both higher priced full-size SUVs and alternative fuel vehicles continue to be in high demand, striking an interesting dichotomy between practical and not-so-practical consumers.”

iSeeCars reviewed data on over 1.3 million new and used cars sold in May 2021. It found the car with the fewest day to sell was the Mercedes-Benz G-Class at 9.4 days. It is among the most expensive vehicles in America. The hulking sport utility vehicle has an average price of $174,887.



Next on the list of days to sell was the Chevy Corvette at 9.5 days. Demand for the car is so high that GM says it will not be able to build enough this year.

These are the 20 fastest-selling cars in May:

Mercedes-Benz G-Class, 9.4 days to sell

Chevrolet Corvette, 9.5 days

Cadillac Escalade, 10.8 days

Hyundai Tucson Hybrid, 11.1 days

Kia Telluride, 11.6 days

Toyota RAV4 Prime, 11.9 days

Toyota Tacoma, 12.2 days

Lexus IS 350, 12.7 days

Cadillac Escalade ESV, 13.5 days

Toyota 4Runner, 13.7 days

Toyota RAV4 Hybrid, 14.0 days

Kia Carnival, 14.3 days

Chevrolet Tahoe, 15.0 days

Chevrolet Suburban, 15.3 days

Toyota Tundra, 15.6 days

Jeep Wrangler 4xe, 15.9 days

Hyundai Santa Fe Hybrid, 16.0 days

Volkswagen ID.4, 16.2 days

GMC Yukon, 16.4 days

GMC Canyon, 17.1 days

