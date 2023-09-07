No One Wants to Steal This Car

The Highway Loss Data Institute released a report titled "Insurance Report Whole vehicle theft losses: 2020–22 passenger cars, pickups, SUVs, and vans." Among its pages, it reports "Lowest whole vehicle theft claim frequencies, 2020–22 model year." Put another way, these are the least stolen cars in America.



The measurement for theft is claims per 1,000 vehicles. The Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat is at the top of the list, with a relative claim frequency of 6,128. This is Dodge’s 807 HP sedan. It has a base price of $93,000.



At the other end of the list are two Tesla models, each with a relative claim frequency of three. These are the Model Y electric four-door 4WD and the Model 3 electric four-door 4WD. The Model 3 is Tesla’s least expensive vehicle. The Model Y is its midsize SUV.



Who knows why the Tesla vehicles are stolen so infrequently? The Highway Loss Data Institute has an idea. “Typically, electric vehicles are stolen less frequently than other models. This may be because they are often parked overnight in well-lit and comparatively secure areas for charging.” Maybe.