Montana Is the State Drivers Should Flee edb3_16 / iStock via Getty Images

Forbes Advisor has listed the most dangerous states for drivers. Most of the data is from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. The yardstick is fatal crashes and fatal crashes caused by negligence. The reason for this is to find an accident attorney. The list is pretty good, anyway. If people are worried about a fatal accident, these are certainly states to get out of fast.



Montana is the most dangerous state. New Jersey is the safest.

Unfortunately, for people who want to move for safety, they are 2,000 miles apart. An analysis of the list says Hawaii has the most fatal accidents because of speeding. Drinking causes the most fatalities in Texas. The state with the lowest level of deaths by drunk driving is Texas. (And these are the worst American cities to drive in.)

That is about the extent of the value of the list.

For those curious, the 10 most dangerous are:

Rank State Score out of 100 1 Montana 100 2 South Carolina 98 3 New Mexico 96 4 Wyoming 82 5 Texas 79 6 Louisiana 75 7 Arizona 71 8 Missouri 63 9 Oregon 61 10 Alabama 59

