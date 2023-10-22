Your typical grocery store carries 30,000 to 50,000 different products. That’s quite a bit different than Trader Joe’s, which only keeps about 4,000 SKUs (stock keeping units).
With so many fewer products, Trader Joe’s doesn’t carry some products that might surprise you (and cause a trip to another grocery store). Let’s examine 11 surprising items you won’t find at Trader Joe’s.
Why Trader Joe’s Doesn’t Carry Some Everyday Items
There are a couple of reasons Trader Joe’s has fewer products. The first is that their stores are typically much smaller than grocery stores, averaging about 15,000 square feet. Another reason is that Trader Joe’s wants to offer products that are exclusive. More than 80% the products you’ll find at their stores are only found at Trader Joe’s.
This differentiates the company (and why Trader Joe’s has such a cult status amongst its fans). The closest comparison to Trader Joe’s is Costco, which carries a similar number of SKUs at each warehouse. However, while Costco has large warehouses that sell products in bulk, Trader Joe’s avoids bulky products.
11. Sesame Seeds
Like several items on this list Trader Joe’s used to carry Sesame Seeds, but they’re no longer at stores. Trader Joe’s does carry “Organic Sesame Oil,” but that’s probably not very helpful if you’re making a salad or baking a recipe that requires sesame seeds.
10. Aluminum Foil
Now we’re getting to some products that will raise eyebrows! Aluminum foil is essential in any kitchen, but it’s also a bulky product that takes up a lot of space. Thankfully, Trader Joe’s does carry some essential items like bath tissue (but only in packs of six), yet aluminum foil doesn’t make the cut.
9. Tampons
Another missing essential item at Trader Joe’s is tampons. In fact, they don’t sell pads or other items for periods. If you’re looking for female hygiene products, you’ll need to make another stop at a grocery or drug store in addition to Trader Joe’s.
8. Plastic Wrap
With Trader Joe’s not carrying aluminum foil, it shouldn’t be shocking that they also don’t have plastic wrap. Stores have carried “Waxed Cotton Food Wraps” in the past as an alternative, but they don’t appear to currently be in stock.
7. Vegan Mayo
Here’s an item where you might say, “wait, I’ve seen that at Trader Joe’s before!” And it’s true, Trader Joe’s used to carry vegan mayo, but it’s not currently on their website or the local Trader Joe’s we visited recently to check non-stocked items. Trader Joe’s does carry 106 products with the word “Vegan” in their title like vegan poke, buffalo style dip, buttery spread, and cheese alternatives. However, you’ll need to shop somewhere else to pick up vegan mayo.
6. Ice
This one might surprise you! Ice takes up lots of space and doesn’t sell for a high mark-up. Trader Joe’s doesn’t feel a need to keep “loss leaders” like most grocery stores, so they simply don’t keep ice at any of their stores. If you’re hosting a large event that requires plenty of ice, you’ll be better off going to your local grocery store.
5. Water Chestnuts
While water chestnuts aren’t an everyday item, they’re frequently used in Chinese recipes and can also be delicious when wrapped in bacon. Unfortunately, if any recipe requires them you’ll be out of luck searching for them at Trader Joe’s.
4. Batteries
While most grocery stores carry some electronics essentials, you won’t find any at Trader Joe’s. In addition to no batteries, you won’t find things like charging cables for phones.
3. Basket Coffee Filters
Trader Joe’s does have coffee filters. Specifically, a search online will find Amazon resellers with sizes No. 2 and No. 4 coffee filters. However, they won’t have nearly the breadth of coffee filters you’ll find at most grocery stores. If you’ve got a coffee machine, there’s a good chance you’ll need to shop elsewhere to restock your filters.
2. Parchment Paper
If you have a single takeaway from this list, it should be that Trader Joe’s doesn’t stock several essential baking accessories. Add parchment paper to a plastic wrap and aluminum foil as items you’ll need to find elsewhere.
1. Pierogis
Trader Joe’s used to sell Potato Cheddar Pierogis in their freezer section. Like many frozen items, these pierogis became a cult favorite among Trader Joe’s fans. However, they were eventually discontinued and you won’t find pierogies at Trader Joe’s today.
