Baby Boomers' 20 Least Favorite Tech Brands: Ranked fizkes / Getty Images

Ah, technology. The ever-evolving beast that both amazes and bamboozles us. But let’s be honest, for some of us Baby Boomers, it feels like it gallops ahead at the speed of a runaway hoverboard, leaving us clinging to our rotary phones and flip phones.

After all, who can keep track of all these newfangled smartphones?

That said, some technology brands are more approachable to Baby Boomers than others! Some brands simply aren’t that popular with Boomers!

We’ve collected data from YouGov to bring you the 20 least popular tech brands according to Baby Boomers. You’ll find a popularity score with each tech brand, which represents the percentage of Boomers with a positive opinion of the brand!

We’ll start with the most popular and work down to the least popular. Like many other long-lasting Boomer brands, some of these brands have been around forever. However, others are newer.

Why It’s Important

Source: cglade / iStock via Getty Images

If you’re looking to invest in tech companies, you likely don’t want to avoid companies that fare poorly with Boomers. After all, they make up a significant portion of the population. If they’re likely to avoid a tech brand, you might want to avoid it in your investing, too.

20. Sony

Source: Sundry Photography / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Popularity: 83%

This Japanese company is well-known for its many creations, such as the Walkman, Playstation, and Bravia TVs. It also makes cameras and smartphones, but its menus can be quite complicated! Still, Boomers have rated them extremely highly.

19. Amazon

Source: Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Popularity: 82%

The online shopping behemoth that’ll deliver anything from a book to a barbeque grill to your doorstep. Their website, however, can be a labyrinth of choices, and their ever-changing interface might make you longing for a Sears catalog’s simplicity.

18. Samsung

Source: Courtesy of Mike Edmisten via 24/7 Wall St.

Popularity: 81%

Samsung is a Korean company that’s known for it’s Galaxy line of smartphones, TVs, and appliances. These offer tons of features and seem to be highly rated by Baby Boomers.

17. HP

Source: Kaspars Grinvalds / Shutterstock.com

Popularity: 78%

HP is an American PC company that sells laptops and desktops for work and home. Although it focuses largely on computers, it also offers other products.

16. Dell

Source: insta_photos / Shutterstock.com

Popularity: 73%

Dell is an extremely popular company. They compete directly with HP, creating laptops and desktops for fun and work. Baby Boomers rate them only slightly lower than HP, but they are still far more popular than other tech brands.

15. Panasonic

Source: Michiel1972 / Wikimedia Commons

Popularity: 73%

While just about every Boomer has heard of Panasonic, not all of them rate it highly! This Japanese tech giant is best known for its VHS players and the Panasonic cordless phones. However, they aren’t quite as large as they once were.

14. LG

Source: Public Domain / Flickr

Popularity: 71%

LG is another Korean brand. They are a direct competitor to Samsung, offering many similar products. They’re known for innovation, but they aren’t rated quite as highly as Samsung!

13. Google

Source: JHVEPhoto / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Popularity: 65%

Just about everyone has heard of Google. They are one of the biggest search engines in the United States. Despite this, not all Boomers have a high opinion of them, though just about all of them recognized the name.

12. Intel

Source: Public Domain/Wikimedia Commons

Popularity: 65%

The brains behind the computer! They make the processors that power our machines. However, they’re ranked right there with Google, and their popularity is only declining. For one reason or another, Boomers do not rate it very highly.

11. Microsoft

Source: studio kacha / Shutterstock.com

Popularity: 62%

The software giant that brought us Windows and the ever-evolving Office suite. Most Boomers have heard of them, but that doesn’t mean that they like using them. Even the younger generation finds many aspects of Microsoft’s products confusing, so this isn’t very surprising.

10. Apple

Source: psc49 / Flickr

Popularity: 59%

Halfway through our list, we have Apple. Apple is one of those companies that you either love or hate, and Boomers seem pretty divided on the topic. Some of them rated them highly, but others did not.

9. IBM

Source: Sundry Photography / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Popularity: 57%

Practically all the Boomers surveyed knew what IBM was, but almost half gave them a poor rating. They originally made personal computers. However, they’re mostly in cloud computing and enterprise solutions today.

8. Walmart+

Source: virginiaretail / Flickr

Popularity: 56%

Walmart+ is a direct competitor of Amazon. It offers online shopping for just about anything, including groceries and electronics, and it offers same-day delivery. However, according to the survey, many Boomers rated it far lower than Amazon.

7. Facebook

Source: bbernard / Shutterstock.com

Popularity: 48%

Boomers know what Facebook is, for the most part. However, according to our data, most do not like Facebook. This is the first tech company on the website to be rated lower than 50%.

6. Hitachi

Source: Sundry Photography / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Popularity: 41%

Hitachi is a Japanese company that makes power tools and high-speed trains. Their products are known for reliability, but many Baby Boomers rated it less than positive.

5. Cisco

Source: Stock 4you / Shutterstock.com

Popularity: 39%

The networking giant that keeps our internet connections humming. Their routers and switches might be the unsung heroes of the tech world. However, many Boomers gave them a lower rater than you might expect!

4. SimpliSafe

Source: Richard Cavalleri / Shutterstock.com

Popularity: 29%

This home security company offers DIY alarm systems. Although their systems are said to be easy to install, many Boomers gave them a low rating. Only 29% had a positive opinion of the company.

3. Oracle

Source: Gorodenkoff / Shutterstock.com

Popularity: 28%

A software company specializing in database management. Their products are crucial for many businesses, but they aren’t well-known by the average Baby Boomer (or those in other generations). This lack of knowledge may be one reason they didn’t get many popularity votes.

2. Lumen Technologies

Source: GaudiLab / Shutterstock.com

Popularity: 17%

Formally called CenturyLink, Lumen Technologies provides internet and phone services. However, they aren’t well-known amongst Boomers, which is likely one reason they got such a low rating!

1. Huawei

Source: zhaojiankang / iStock via Getty Images

Popularity: 11%

A Chinese tech giant known for its smartphones and networking equipment. Their products can be affordable, but they are not well-known by Baby Boomers! Therefore, they received a pretty low rating. Many Baby Boomers don’t trust companies from China, either, which doesn’t help their rating!

Sponsored: Want to Retire Early? Start Here Want retirement to come a few years earlier than you’d planned? Orare you ready to retire now, but want an extra set of eyes on your finances? Now you can speak with up to 3 financial experts in your area for FREE. By simply clicking here you can begin to match with financial professionals who can help you build your plan to retire early. And the best part? The first conversation with them is free. Click here to match with up to 3 financial pros who would be excited to help you make financial decisions.