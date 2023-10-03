King of Beers Is Still Budweiser Heavy

The King of Beers in America is still Budweiser and not Bud Light. According to a new study, 95% of beer drinkers list “Bud Heavy,” as it is known, as “famous,” which puts it at the top of a recent list.



In 2022, Bud Heavy and Bud Light represented the top-selling brand in America under the label of Bud, which includes both. Sales between the two were $6.5 billion. Bud Light has been hit by controversy, while Bud Heavy has not. Bud also continues to be the flagship brand for parent Anheuser Busch InBev, which will not change.



Bud Heavy is the original Budweiser. Bud Heavy was launched in 1876. Bud Light was released in 1982, in part because of the success of Miller Light, which was launched in 1975. (These are the 30 oldest beers in America.)

A look across major NASCAR hoods shows the Bud logo. Bud Light is not mentioned. The logo first appeared on the car of NASCAR legend Dale Earnhardt Jr. in 2006



Budweiser’s logo also hung on the wall of Yankee Stadium. The same is true of other stadiums across the country.

Budweiser is actually very different from Bud Light. Bud Heavy has 127 calories. Bud Light has 110.



Whether Bud Light sales move back to near where they were before the recent controversy, Bud Heavy will carry the brand as it has for over a century.