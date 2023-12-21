12 Most Expensive Items You Will Find at Costco This December jetcityimage / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Costco (NASDAQ: COST), the light on a shining hill of American consumerism. While Costco has received wide praise and fame for their hot dogs (whose price remains steadfast in the face of inflation, much to the glee of Costco regulars) and affordable whole chickens, this bulk retailer also offers some pretty expensive luxury goods.

You might have seen displays of expensive home goods while touring the store on occasion, but the truly expensive items you can only find online. If you have just a little money to burn or really want to impress someone with an expensive Christmas gift, you can get these items along with your industrial-sized pack of toilet paper.

For this list, we won’t include all the most expensive items. That list would include mostly jewelry and diamonds and would be boring and repetitive. Instead, we wanted to show a cross-section of some of the most expensive items from different areas and interests. Keep in mind that some of these items are limited and might not be available in some areas depending on local laws and regulations. Prices are always changing and new versions of some items can be released at any time. But, whether it be home gardening, sports, entertainment, or kitchen gadgets, these are the 12 most expensive items you will find in Costco this December.

#12 Kohler Karing Smart Toilet

Source: Ake Dynamic / Getty Images

Price: $2,899.99

Where to buy: Costco

This smart toilet comes with a wall-mounted control panel to optimize your bathroom time. You can change the temperature of the seat and everything related to your preferred toilet comfort. This smart toilet opens and closes automatically and self-cleans after every use. Its sleek, minimalist design keeps it small and out of the way until it is needed.

#11 Miele CM6360 Milk Perfection Countertop Coffee Machine

Price: $2,999.99

Where to buy: Costco

Only consider purchasing this coffee machine if you are an absolute coffee snob and drink multiple cups of coffee per day. This coffee beast has three compartments for grinding your own beans, pouring milk, and filling two cups at the same time. You can even connect this machine to your WIFI so you can control it from the comfort of your bed, making sure your coffee is ready by the time you make it to the kitchen. With eight different use profiles, everyone can customize how they want their coffee prepared for them.

#10 NiceRink Gold Package Ice Rink

Source: Robert Cianflone / Getty Images

Price: $3,999.99

Where to buy: Costco

So, you decided to build an ice rink in your backyard? Lucky for you, Costco has exactly what you need! This kit has everything you need to install your own 33×60-foot ice rink including the liner, resurfacer, plastic boards, and bumper caps. Just don’t forget the ice skates.

#9 Imperia XL Modern 4-piece Top Grain Leather Power Reclining Headrest Home Theatre Seating

Source: maksicfoto / Getty Images

Price: $7,499.99

Where to buy: Costco

For some reason, home theaters continue to be a major symbol of success in America, including uber-comfortable single lounge seating. If you only have four people who want to watch a movie or are trying to fill up some space in the back of your theater, these reclining seats might do the trick. These seats include LED lights, electronic reclining, non-sagging technology, and are made of real leather, so your friends know you’re not cheap.

#8 Osaki OS-4D Emperor Massage Chair

Source: ValuaVitaly / Getty Images

Price: $7,499.99

Where to buy: Costco

What part of your body is sore? Doesn’t matter, this chair can take care of it. With full-body compression, deep calf kneading, foot rollers, eight automatic programs, zero gravity options, surround sound, and USB ports, why would you ever leave this chair again? With three different color options and a two-year warranty, this isn’t even the top-of-the-line option from Osaki, but it will fill your masseuse needs just fine.

#7 Golden Designs Marstrand 6-person Barrel Steam Sauna

Source: Vitalii Petrushenko / iStock via Getty Images

Price: $8,499.99

Where to buy: Costco

If you’re the type of person who uses a sauna often enough to need an in-home sauna, then you probably do have the kind of money to afford one. This six-person sauna looks rustic and authentic, but it includes electronic controls inside so you don’t have to worry about getting the temperature just right.

#6 Monarch Hot Tub from Evolution Spas

Source: Radekk / Getty Images

Price: $9,000

Where to buy: Costco

Hot tubs are never going to be a cheap investment, but this one truly takes the cake. With 90 jets, Bluetooth audio including a subwoofer, customizable LED lighting, and a powerful sanitation system, it’s no wonder this hot tub is as expensive as it is. This spa is big enough to fit you had a half-dozen friends if you don’t mind getting cozy.

#5 Samsung 85″ 8K TV

Source: Ethan Miller / Getty Images

Price: $9,998.00

Where to buy: Costco

The pressure to always have the biggest and best television is always real. Despite their name, 8k TVs actually have resolutions four times more powerful than 4k ones. This is an ultra-thin TV with over 33 million pixels to watch reruns of The Office on.

If you do invest in this wall-sized TV, you’ll need to upgrade your internet and router, since your connection probably can’t handle streaming movies or shows (if you can find any) in 8k resolution, but at least you can say you have the ability to do so!

#4 Exaco Riga Professional Greenhouse

Source: Denisfilm / iStock via Getty Images

Price: $20,000

Where to buy: Costco

As you would expect, this 14×29 foot greenhouse comes with what Costco calls the “premium accessory package”. This has all the bells and whistles for your outdoor growing needs like nightlights, hooks, fans and vents, thermostat, shelves, seed trays, and solar-powered automatic windows. If your garden plants keep wilting and you don’t know why, this high-tech greenhouse just might be the answer to your troubles.

#3 Foresight Sports Golf Simulator

Source: robertcicchetti / iStock via Getty Images

Price: $30,000

Where to buy: Costco

So, you’re either way too busy to actually go to the golf course, you absolutely need to golf in the dead of winter, or you’re too good for the regular people at the country club. Whatever your reason, this golf simulator is the toy for you. It includes 30 full courses for you to play through with a full enclosure, turf, and hitting mat. Foresight does plan on gauging you for additional licenses and subscriptions for more content and analysis, but if you can afford this simulator, then you can afford all the extras.

#2 Round Brilliant 6.55 ct VS1 Clarity, G Color Diamond Platinum Solitaire Ring

Source: Jamie McCarthy / Getty Images

Price: $329,999.99

Where to buy: Costco

The first of two rings on our list. It should be no surprise that natural, near-perfect diamonds would top the list of most expensive items. As such, there is only one of these rings available. This near-colorless 6.55-carat diamond sits alone on this platinum band. Your purchase includes a gemological report and a Gem Trade Laboratory, Diamond Grading Report which outlines the characteristics of your new diamond when it was inspected at 10x magnification.

#1 Radiant Cut 1.54 ct Center VVS1 Clarity, Fancy Pink Diamond Platinum Halo Ring

Source: miljko / E+ via Getty Images

Price: $350,000

Where to buy: Costco

According to Costco, there is only one of these rings available to purchase, so if you’re looking to single-handedly prop up the diamond industry, you better act fast. This ring is size 7, but it can be adjusted to within one size with a jeweler. It even comes with a grading and gemological report so you can know everything there is to know about this natural beauty. The center 1.54-carat pink diamond is surrounded by many smaller clear diamonds for a total weight of 2.24 carats.

Sponsored: Find a Qualified Financial Advisor Finding a qualified financial advisor doesn’t have to be hard. SmartAsset’s free tool matches you with up to 3 fiduciary financial advisors in your area in 5 minutes. Each advisor has been vetted by SmartAsset and is held to a fiduciary standard to act in your best interests. If you’re ready to be matched with local advisors that can help you achieve your financial goals, get started now.