Walmart is generally a place that will save you money. There are usually many awesome deals to find and Walmart usually provides the bang for your buck. However, there are situations where Walmart has items that are expensive. It also usually does not matter if you live in the most expensive city in the country or the cheapest.

What makes certain products at Walmart so expensive? Well, we are here to answer that question. It’s time to take a deep dive into the 10 most expensive items you will find at Walmart this December, and explain why they are so pricey. Additionally, we will compare price ranges and showcase the differences in the products. We will also cover how to obtain these products and whether they are available in the stores or online.

Swimming Pool Set

The price range for high-end above-ground pools: $1,000-$1,669.00

$1,000-$1,669.00 High-end brands: Intex, Funsicle, Coleman and Bestwat

Intex, Funsicle, Coleman and Bestwat Example of an expensive product at Wal Mart: Intex 26367EH Clearview Prism Above Ground Swimming Pool – $1,668.68

Above-ground pool sets are among the most expensive items you will find at Walmart.

People love swimming. Furthermore, above-ground swimming pools are the rage, especially in the warmer months. Walmart offers above-ground pools that can get expensive, depending on the price. For instance, they sell an Intex 26367RH Clearview Prism that is almost $1669. Above-ground swimming pools are among the most expensive items you can find at Walmart.

Engagement Rings

The price range for high-end engagement rings: $699-$2,770

$699-$2,770 High-end brands: Pompeii3 and Miabella

Pompeii3 and Miabella Example of an expensive product at Walmart: Pompeii3 2 3/4ct Diamond Matching Engagement Ring set -$2,770

Walmart produces engagement rings, and many of them can go for as high as $2,760. Ultimately, it is usually a choice between two significant brands, such as Pompeii3 and Miabella. Walmart places engagement rings at various prices. Regardless, many of them are expensive and can be among the priciest items in the store. A Pompeii3 2 3/4ct engagement ring can have 10 natural-cut diamonds inserted into the ring. Thus, it makes the value rise.

Home Gyms

Source: Helin Loik-Tomson / iStock via Getty Images

The price range for high-end workout equipment: $949-$7,999

$949-$7,999 High-end brands: Inspire Fitness, Body-Solid and Titan Fitness

Inspire Fitness, Body-Solid and Titan Fitness Example of an expensive product at Walmart: Inspire Fitness FT Fully Loaded Functional Trainer Workout Smith Machine Home Gym -$7,999

When considering a home gym, you often want to see which offers the best quality. For example, the Inspire Fitness FT Fully Loaded Functional Trainer offers a full set for any workout with multiple weight stacks. Weights and other gym equipment can cost a lot of money. Yes, Walmart has some cheaper options. But if you want weights and gym equipment that will last longer, it might be better to go for the more expensive product.

High-End Furniture

Source: KatarzynaBialasiewicz / Getty Images

The price range for high-end televisions: $300-$1400

$300-$1400 High-end brands: Nathaniel Home, Euroco, and Homfa

Nathaniel Home, Euroco, and Homfa Example of an expensive product at Walmart: Nathaniel Home, PU Leather Reclining Sectional Sofa with 2 Consoles-$1,400

High-end furniture is one of the most expensive items you will find at Walmart based on the variety. First, you have Nathaniel Home, which produces leather sofa sets that can get as high as $1,400. Euroco is another brand that can produce sofa sets that cost around $899. Likewise, Lecut has its brand around the same price range. Furniture is expensive and can be really pricey for some sets.

Gaming Laptop

Source: PeopleImages / Getty Images

The price range for high-end televisions: $1499-$5,050

$1499-$5,050 High-end brands: MSI, HP and Lenovo

MSI, HP and Lenovo Example of an expensive product at Walmart: MSI Titan GT77HX Gaming Laptop – $5,054.99

Walmart has a lot of competitors that sell similar products. Gaming laptops are something that all the major brands want to sell the most of. Therefore, these laptops offer the best quality product while also coming with an incredibly high price tag. Gaming laptops are expensive. Therefore, gamers expect the best quality.

Wood Swing Sets

Source: Frank Wagner / iStock via Getty Images

The price range for high-end televisions: $1,500-$6,000

$1,500-$6,000 High-end brands: Congo Monkey and Gorilla Playsets

Congo Monkey and Gorilla Playsets Example of an expensive product at Walmart: Congo Monkey Playsystem Challenger Wooden Playset – $5,999.00

Wooden playsets are a popular item at Walmart and can be as expensive as $6,000.

Anyone who has kids will love the chance to buy them a wooden playset. Significantly, Walmart sells many varieties with two high-end brands: Congo Monkey and Gorilla Playsets. Some of these wooden playsets can cost as much as $6,000. It costs a lot because of the many pieces in the set. Furthermore, it usually requires some time to properly build. Walmart offers this as part of its online sale.

Shuffleboard Table

The price range for shuffleboard tables: $2,349-$7,050

$2,349-$7,050 High-end brands: Playcraft and Hathaway

Playcraft and Hathaway Example of an expensive product at Walmart: Playcraft Telluride Honey 22 Ft. Shuffleboard Table – $7050.00

You often will see shuffleboard tables in bars and in office lounges. If you wish to play this game and put it in your own home, prepare to spend some money. Overall, the table is heavy and requires some building, and that affects the cost. Some tables can range as high as $7050. Playcraft and Hathaway are among the high-end brands for these tables.

Camping Gear

The price range for high-end televisions: $200-$499

$200-$499 High-end brands: Ozark Trail and Coleman

Ozark Trail and Coleman Example of an expensive product at Target: Ozark Trail 6-Person North Fork 12′ x 10′ Outdoor Wall tent – $499

Camping tents at Walmart can get as high as $500.

Outdoor equipment can be expensive, depending on the brand you seek. Ultimately, Ozark Trail and Coleman are the big brands that produce some of the more expensive brands. Camping tents will get as high as $500. Additionally, other camping materials, such as gear and survival kits, can tack on to the price. Before you go camping, make a checklist of the items so you can keep track of your costs.

Smart TVs

Source: onurdongel / E+ via Getty Images

The price range for high-end televisions: $2,000-$8,000

$2,000-$8,000 High-end brands: LG, Sony and Sylvox

LG, Sony and Sylvox Example of an expensive product at Walmart: Sony XR98X90L – $7998.00

Walmart is similar to its competitors and still has big-screen TVs that it produces to sell to the masses. Moreover, they have plenty of SmartTVs that are incredibly high in value and can, therefore, be very expensive. Some of the most expensive models include the SonyXR98X90L, which costs $7998. Likewise, Sony and Sylvox also produce expensive SmartTVs that are different in size and price. There is nothing like a SmartTV. Consequently, you should prepare yourself to spend some extra dough to purchase a nice one.

Designer Rugs

The price range for high-end televisions: $160-$360

$160-$360 High-end brands: Allstar and Rugs

Allstar and Rugs Example of an expensive product at Walmart: All Star Black High Density and High-Quality High-End Shaggy Area Rug – $359.99

Designer rugs can be affordable for the most part. However, some of them can get pricey. A good rug can make or break a house. On the contrary, a bad one can ruin it. Walmart has some rugs that are relatively cheap but also some that have the best quality. These expensive rugs can be very valuable as some of them are plush and durable and can be placed in any room in your house. Subsequently, you will want to make sure it meshes with your house. In the end, the price will not be an issue if the rug is amazing.

