A Complete List of Anheuser-Busch Brands

Anheuser-Bush (NYSE: BUD) is one of the largest beverage companies in the world. In fact, the company and all its subsidiaries are so large that it is quite difficult to comprehend just how big it truly is. International and domestic brands abound, and many household names fall under the brand’s reach, even if the general public doesn’t know about it. Let’s take a look at some of the major brands listed under Anheuser-Busch and see just how much beer this beverage giant is producing.

To compile this list, 24/7 Wall Street used the major brands listed on the Anheuser-Busch website and split them into two categories: major brands and partner brands. There are over 500 individual brands under small subsidiaries across the world, most of which are in countries other than the United States. To close out our list, we compiled a complete list of every single brand, broken down by region, as provided by attorneys at WyomingLLCAttorney.

1. Budweiser

Founded: 1876

Headquarters: St. Louis, Missouri

Budweiser was founded by Adolphus Busch in the United States after an attempt to develop a “Bohemian-styled” beer after a trip to Bohemia. The first brewery was established in St. Louis, where the headquarters remains to this day.

2. Bud Light

Founded: 1982

Headquarters: St. Louis, Missouri

Bud Light is a beer brand founded under Anheuser-Busch and the third most valuable beer brand in the world. The brand was created to offer a low-calorie alternative in an emerging market that valued “light” or low-calorie options, a trend that is still popular today.

3. Kona Big Wave

Founded: 1994

Headquarters: Kailua-Kona

Kona Big Wave was originally created under the name Pacific Golden Ale and was inspired by the scenery in Hawaii. Recently, it underwent a rebrand. It was named Kona Brewing Co. and was bought by Anheuser-Busch in 2020.

4. Michelob Ultra

Founded: 2002

Headquarters: St. Louis, Missouri

Michelob was technically introduced in 1896 by Anheuser-Busch as a high-end beer for theaters, restaurants, and hotels. Now, it’s marketed as a premium light beer and is much more accessible.

5. Stella Artois

Founded: 1926

Headquarters: Leuven, Belgium

The original logo for Stella Artois can be traced back to the Den Hoorn Brewery, established in 1366, although the actual brand didn’t come until much later. It was bought by Anheuser-Busch in 2008.

6. Estrella Jalisco

Founded: 1910

Headquarters:

Estrella Jalicso is a Mexican beer brand produced in Guadalajara. It was bought by Grupo Modelo in 1954, which was then bought by Anheuser-Busch in 2013.

7. Busch

Founded: 1852

Headquarters: St. Louis, Missouri

Busch, the second name in the Anheuser-Busch branding, was created by Eberhard Anheuser Adolphus Busch. Now, Busch is an “economy brand” and had its name changed in 1979 to Busch Beer.

8. Natural Light

Founded: 1977

Headquarters: St. Louis, Missouri

Natural Light was created by Anheuser-Busch in order to introduce the company’s first-ever light beer.

9. Landshark

Founded: 2006

Headquarters: St. Louis, Missouri

Landshark was originally created to be the beer offering in the Jimmy Buffet Margaritaville restaurant chain, originally brewed out of Jacksonville, Florida.

10. Presidente

Founded: 1935

Headquarters: St. Louis, Missouri (brewed in the Dominican Republic)

Presidente is a Dominican beer company founded in the United States by Charles H. Wanzer and released by Cerveceria Nacional Dominicana. It was bought by Anheuser-Busch in 2012.

11. Hoegaarden

Founded: 1966

Headquarters: Hoegaarden, Belgium

Hoegaarden is a Belgium beer brand that specializes in witbier, something the town of Hoegaarden was famous for. It was bought by Anheuser-Busch in 2008.

12. Cutwater

Founded: 2007

Headquarters: San Diego, California

Originally founded in 2007 as Ballast Point Spirits, Cutwater is a distillery specializing in canned cocktails. It was bought by Anheuser-Busch in 2019.

13. NUTRL

Founded: 2021

Headquarters: Delta, British Columbia

NUTRL is a hard seltzer brand owned by Anheuser-Busch, with Vodka as the primary liquor, although the brand’s offerings have since expanded.

14. Ritas

Founded: 2012

Headquarters: St. Louis, Missouri

Ritas was originally part of the Bud Light brand umbrella, but the association was removed in 2019. Products are primarily a mixture of beer and various flavored margarita mixes, with the initial product being Lima-a-Rita.

15. Hoop Tea

Founded: 2018

Headquarters: Ocean City, Maryland

Hoop Tea is a spiked iced tea brand that was founded in Ocean City, Maryland. They were acquired by Anheuser-Busch in 2021.

Craft Partners

In addition to its owned brands, Anheuser-Busch has also partnered with various craft breweries to help with distribution. These partners include:

Devils Backbone

Elysian

Four Peaks

Golden Road

Goose Island

Karbach

Omission

Cisco Brewers

Wynwood

Veza Sur

Virtue Cider

Wicked Weed

A Complete List of Anheuser-Busch Brands by Region:

Besides major domestic brands, Anheuser-Busch and related groups (primarily AB InBev) own hundreds of other brands across the world. Here is a complete list compiled by WyomingLLCAttorney, broken down by region.

Global

Budweiser Bud Dry Bud Extra Bud Lime Budweiser Black Crown

Bud Light Bud Light Chelada Bud Light Lime

Busch

Busch Light

Corona Corona Extra Corona Latte Estrella Modelo Especial Modelo Light Negra Modelo Pacífico Victoria

Natural Light Natural Natural Ice Natty Daddy

Shock Top Belgian Peeterman Artois

Stella Artois Artois Bock

Ziegenbock

Europe

Beck’s (Germany) Beck’s Dark Beck’s Alkoholfrei Beck’s Oktoberfest Beck’s Premier Light

Belle-Vue (Belgium)

Boddingtons (United Kingdom)

Brouwerij Bosteels (Belgium) Pauwel Kwak Tripel Karmeliet

Breda (Netherlands)

Camden Town Brewery (United Kingdom)

Chernigivske (Ukraine)

Diebels (Germany)

Diekirch (Luxembourg) Diekirch Grand Cru Diekirch Grande Réserve Diekirch Exclusive

Dimix (Germany)

Dommelsch (Netherlands) Dommelsch Pilsener Dommelsch Ice Dommelsch Dominator

Dutch Gold (Netherlands)

Franziskaner (Germany)

Ginette (Belgium)

Gilde Ratskeller (Germany)

Haake-Beck (Germany)

Hasseröder (Germany)

Hertog Jan (Netherlands) Primator Oud Bruin Grand Prestige Tripel Dubbel Winterbier Bockbier Meibock

Hoegaarden (Belgium) Hougaerdse Das

Hop Hound Amber Wheat

Julius (Belgium)

Jupiler (Belgium) Jupiler N.A. Jupiler Blue Jupiler Tauro

Klinskoye (Russia) Klinskoye Svetloye Klinskoye Zolotoye Klinskoye Luxik Klinskoye Redkoye Klinskoye Arriva Klinskoye Samurai

La Bécasse (Belgium) La Bécasse Kriek La Bécasse Framboise La Bécasse Gueuze

Leffe (Belgium) Leffe Brown Leffe Blonde Leffe Ruby Leffe Printemps

Löwenbräu (Germany) Löwenbräu Alkoholfrei Löwenbräu Dunkel Löwenbräu Löwen Weisse Löwenbräu Original Löwenbräu Oktoberfestbier Löwenbräu Premium Pils Löwenbräu Radler Löwenbräu Schwarze Weisse Löwenbräu Triumphator Löwenbräu Urtyp

Mousel (Luxembourg)

Noroc (Romania)

Oranjeboom (Netherlands)

Permskoye Gubernskoye (Russia) Permskoye Gubernskoye Svetloye

Piedboeuf (Belgium) Piedboeuf Blond Piedboeuf Brown Piedboeuf Triple

Red Bridge (Luxembourg)

Rifey (Russia)

Rohan (Ukraine) Rohan Lehke Rohan Tradytsiyne Rohan Monastyrske Temne Rohan Veselyi Monach Rohan Bezalkoholne

Safir (Belgium)

Sibirskaya Korona (Russia)

Skol (United Kingdom)

Spaten (Germany) Spaten Alkoholfrei Spaten Diät-Pils Spaten Münchner Hell Spaten Oktoberfestbier Spaten Optimator Spaten Pils

St. Pauli Girl (Germany) St. Pauli Girl Lager St. Pauli Girl Special Dark St. Pauli Girl Non-Alcoholic

Taller (Ukraine)

Tinkov Russian Lager (Russia)

Tolstiak (Russia) Tolstiak Dobroye Tolstiak Svetloye Tolstiak Zaboristoye Tolstiak Krepkoye Tolstiak Grechisnoye

Victoria (Belgium)

Vieux Temps (Belgium)

Volzhanin (Russia)

Wild Series Wild Blue Wild Black Wild Red

Whitbread (United Kingdom)

Yantar (Ukraine)

Asia and Pacific

Aleston (South Korea)

Baisha (China)

Bergen Bräu (South Korea)

Blue Girl (South Korea)

Beck’s Ice (India)

Boxing Cat (China)

Cafri (South Korea)

Cascade Brewery (Australia)

Cass (South Korea) Cass Fresh Cass Light Cass Red Cass Lemon Cass Beats

Dester (South Korea)

Double Deer (China) E-Generation Premium Light Dry Beer

Essential Beer (South Korea)

Guam USA (South Korea)

GuoGuang (China)

Harbin (China)

Haywards 5000 (India)

Jinling (China)

Jinlongquan (China) Draft Refreshing

Kaiba (China)

KK (China)

Nanchang (China)

OB (South Korea)

Red Rock (South Korea)

Red Shiliang (China)

Santai (China)

Sedrin (China)

Sonderberg (South Korea)

Southern Bay (Australia)

Suntory (South Korea)

The Hand & Malt (South Korea)

Yali (China)

Zizhulin (China)

Zhujiang (China)

Americas

10 Barrel Brewing Co. (USA)

911 (Dominican Republic)

Aguila (Colombia)

Alexander Keith’s (Canada) Keith’s IPA Keith’s White Keith’s Dark Keith’s Red Keith’s Light Keith’s Regular Keith’s Hop Series

Andes (Argentina)

Antarctica (Brazil)

Aqua Fratelli Vita (Brazil)

Babe Wines

Banded Peak (Canada)

Baviera (Paraguay)

Best Damn Brewing Company Best Damn Root Beer Best Damn Apple Ale

Blue Point Brewing Company (USA)

Blue Star (Canada)

Bogotá Beer Company (Colombia)

Bohemia (Brazil) Bohemia Pilsen Bohemia Escura Bohemia Weiss Bohemia Royal Ale Bohemia Confraria Bohemia Oaken

Bohemia (Dominican Republic)

Bohemia Light (Dominican Republic)

Bon & Viv (USA)

Brahma

Brahva Gold (Guatemala)

Brahva Beats (Guatemala)

Breckenridge Brewery (USA)

Budweiser Budweiser Chelada Bud Dry Bud Extra Bud Ice Bud Ice Light Bud Lime Budweiser American Ale Budweiser Black Crown Budweiser Freedom Reserve Budweiser Magnum Budweiser Select Budweiser Select 55

Bud Light Bud Light Chelada Bud Light Golden Wheat Bud Light Lime Bud Light Orange Bud Light Platinum

Caracu (Brazil)

Cervecería Boliviana Nacional (Bolivia) Bi-Cervecina El Inca Ducal Huari Maltín Paceña Paceña Centenario Taquiña

Cervecería Nacional (Panamá) Atlas Atlas Golden Light Balboa Balboa Ice Malta Vigor

Cervejaria Colorado (Brazil)

Cervecerias Chile (Chile)

Cervejaria Wäls (Brazil) Báltica (Chile) Becker (Chile)

Cusqueña (Peru)

Devils Backbone Brewing Company (USA)

Elysian Brewing Company (USA)

Four Peaks (USA)

Golden Road (USA)

Goose Island Brewery (USA)

Green Valley (USA)

Grupo Modelo (Mexico) Barrilito Corona Cero Corona Extra Corona Ligera Corona Light Cervecería Bocanegra Cervecería Cucapá Cervecería de Tijuana León Modelo Trigo Montejo Pacifico Clara Pacifico Light Pacifico Suave Vicky Chamoy Vicky Chelada Victoria Victoria Ligera

Hi-Ball Energy Drinks (USA)

Hurricane (USA)

Índica (Uruguay)

Johnny Appleseed (USA)

Karbach Brewing Company (USA)

King Cobra (USA)

Kokanee (Canada) Kokanee Kokanee Gold Kokanee Light Kokanee Frost Kootenay True Ale

Labatt Family (Canada) Labatt Blue Labatt Blue Dry Labatt Blue Light Labatt Club Labatt .5 Labatt Lite Labatt Lucky Lager Labatt 50 John Labatt Classic Labatt Genuine Labatt Extra Dry Lager Labatt Wildcat Labatt Ice Jockey Club Blue Star

LandShark (USA)

Lakeport Family (Canada) Lakeport Pilsener Lakeport Honey Lager Lakeport Strong Lakeport Ice Lakeport Ale Lakeport Light Lakeport Red Steeler Brava Wee Willy

Liber (Brazil)

Marathon (Brazil)

Michelob Michelob Light Michelob Honey Lager Michelob Honey Wheat Michelob Pale Ale Michelob Ultra

Mill Street Brewery (Canada)

Malta Morena (Dominican Republic)

Norteña (Uruguay)

Oceánica (Uruguay)

Oland Export Ale (Canada)

Original (Brazil)

Patagonia (Argentina)

Patricia (Uruguay)

Pilsen (Paraguay)

Pilsen Ñande (Paraguay) Pilsen Ñande Roja Pilsen Ñande Blanca Pilsen Ñande Negra

Pilsener (Ecuador)

Pilsener Light (Ecuador)

Poker (Colombia)

Presidente Light (Dominican Republic)

Presidente Black (Dominican Republic)

Quilmes (Argentina)

Rolling Rock Rolling Rock Light Rolling Rock Red

Ron Barceló (Dominican Republic)

Schooner Lager (Canada)

Serramalte (Brazil)

Spiked Seltzer (USA)

Spykes (USA)

Sukita (Brazil)

Turning Point (Canada) Stanley Park Hell’s Gate

Veza Sur Brewing Company (USA)

Wicked Weed (USA)

Africa

South African Breweries Brutal Fruit Black Crown Carling Black Label Carver’s Weis Castle Lager Castle Lite Castle Milk Stout Castle Free Corona Flying Fish Flying Fish Chill Hansa Pilsner Liberado Newlands Spring Redds

Cervejas de Moçambique 2M 2M Flow Manica Laurentina Laurentina Premium Laurentina Preta Laurentina Clara Impala Dourada



Misc Products and Related Services

SmartBarley

100+ Accelerator

