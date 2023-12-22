A Complete List of Anheuser-Busch Brands

Anheuser-Bush (NYSE: BUD) is one of the largest beverage companies in the world. In fact, the company and all its subsidiaries are so large that it is quite difficult to comprehend just how big it truly is. International and domestic brands abound, and many household names fall under the brand’s reach, even if the general public doesn’t know about it. Let’s take a look at some of the major brands listed under Anheuser-Busch and see just how much beer this beverage giant is producing.
To compile this list, 24/7 Wall Street used the major brands listed on the Anheuser-Busch website and split them into two categories: major brands and partner brands. There are over 500 individual brands under small subsidiaries across the world, most of which are in countries other than the United States. To close out our list, we compiled a complete list of every single brand, broken down by region, as provided by attorneys at WyomingLLCAttorney.
1. Budweiser
- Founded: 1876
- Headquarters: St. Louis, Missouri
Budweiser was founded by Adolphus Busch in the United States after an attempt to develop a “Bohemian-styled” beer after a trip to Bohemia. The first brewery was established in St. Louis, where the headquarters remains to this day.
2. Bud Light
- Founded: 1982
- Headquarters: St. Louis, Missouri
Bud Light is a beer brand founded under Anheuser-Busch and the third most valuable beer brand in the world. The brand was created to offer a low-calorie alternative in an emerging market that valued “light” or low-calorie options, a trend that is still popular today.
3. Kona Big Wave
- Founded: 1994
- Headquarters: Kailua-Kona
Kona Big Wave was originally created under the name Pacific Golden Ale and was inspired by the scenery in Hawaii. Recently, it underwent a rebrand. It was named Kona Brewing Co. and was bought by Anheuser-Busch in 2020.
4. Michelob Ultra
- Founded: 2002
- Headquarters: St. Louis, Missouri
Michelob was technically introduced in 1896 by Anheuser-Busch as a high-end beer for theaters, restaurants, and hotels. Now, it’s marketed as a premium light beer and is much more accessible.
5. Stella Artois
- Founded: 1926
- Headquarters: Leuven, Belgium
The original logo for Stella Artois can be traced back to the Den Hoorn Brewery, established in 1366, although the actual brand didn’t come until much later. It was bought by Anheuser-Busch in 2008.
6. Estrella Jalisco
- Founded: 1910
- Headquarters:
Estrella Jalicso is a Mexican beer brand produced in Guadalajara. It was bought by Grupo Modelo in 1954, which was then bought by Anheuser-Busch in 2013.
7. Busch
- Founded: 1852
- Headquarters: St. Louis, Missouri
Busch, the second name in the Anheuser-Busch branding, was created by Eberhard Anheuser Adolphus Busch. Now, Busch is an “economy brand” and had its name changed in 1979 to Busch Beer.
8. Natural Light
- Founded: 1977
- Headquarters: St. Louis, Missouri
Natural Light was created by Anheuser-Busch in order to introduce the company’s first-ever light beer.
9. Landshark
- Founded: 2006
- Headquarters: St. Louis, Missouri
Landshark was originally created to be the beer offering in the Jimmy Buffet Margaritaville restaurant chain, originally brewed out of Jacksonville, Florida.
10. Presidente
- Founded: 1935
- Headquarters: St. Louis, Missouri (brewed in the Dominican Republic)
Presidente is a Dominican beer company founded in the United States by Charles H. Wanzer and released by Cerveceria Nacional Dominicana. It was bought by Anheuser-Busch in 2012.
11. Hoegaarden
- Founded: 1966
- Headquarters: Hoegaarden, Belgium
Hoegaarden is a Belgium beer brand that specializes in witbier, something the town of Hoegaarden was famous for. It was bought by Anheuser-Busch in 2008.
12. Cutwater
- Founded: 2007
- Headquarters: San Diego, California
Originally founded in 2007 as Ballast Point Spirits, Cutwater is a distillery specializing in canned cocktails. It was bought by Anheuser-Busch in 2019.
13. NUTRL
- Founded: 2021
- Headquarters: Delta, British Columbia
NUTRL is a hard seltzer brand owned by Anheuser-Busch, with Vodka as the primary liquor, although the brand’s offerings have since expanded.
14. Ritas
- Founded: 2012
- Headquarters: St. Louis, Missouri
Ritas was originally part of the Bud Light brand umbrella, but the association was removed in 2019. Products are primarily a mixture of beer and various flavored margarita mixes, with the initial product being Lima-a-Rita.
15. Hoop Tea
- Founded: 2018
- Headquarters: Ocean City, Maryland
Hoop Tea is a spiked iced tea brand that was founded in Ocean City, Maryland. They were acquired by Anheuser-Busch in 2021.
Craft Partners
In addition to its owned brands, Anheuser-Busch has also partnered with various craft breweries to help with distribution. These partners include:
- Devils Backbone
- Elysian
- Four Peaks
- Golden Road
- Goose Island
- Karbach
- Omission
- Cisco Brewers
- Wynwood
- Veza Sur
- Virtue Cider
- Wicked Weed
A Complete List of Anheuser-Busch Brands by Region:
Besides major domestic brands, Anheuser-Busch and related groups (primarily AB InBev) own hundreds of other brands across the world. Here is a complete list compiled by WyomingLLCAttorney, broken down by region.
Global
- Budweiser
- Bud Dry
- Bud Extra
- Bud Lime
- Budweiser Black Crown
- Bud Light
- Bud Light Chelada
- Bud Light Lime
- Busch
- Busch Light
- Corona
- Corona Extra
- Corona Latte
- Estrella
- Modelo Especial
- Modelo Light
- Negra Modelo
- Pacífico
- Victoria
- Natural Light
- Natural
- Natural Ice
- Natty Daddy
- Shock Top Belgian
- Peeterman Artois
- Stella Artois
- Artois Bock
- Ziegenbock
Europe
- Beck’s (Germany)
- Beck’s Dark
- Beck’s Alkoholfrei
- Beck’s Oktoberfest
- Beck’s Premier Light
- Belle-Vue (Belgium)
- Boddingtons (United Kingdom)
- Brouwerij Bosteels (Belgium)
- Pauwel Kwak
- Tripel Karmeliet
- Breda (Netherlands)
- Camden Town Brewery (United Kingdom)
- Chernigivske (Ukraine)
- Diebels (Germany)
- Diekirch (Luxembourg)
- Diekirch Grand Cru
- Diekirch Grande Réserve
- Diekirch Exclusive
- Dimix (Germany)
- Dommelsch (Netherlands)
- Dommelsch Pilsener
- Dommelsch Ice
- Dommelsch Dominator
- Dutch Gold (Netherlands)
- Franziskaner (Germany)
- Ginette (Belgium)
- Gilde Ratskeller (Germany)
- Haake-Beck (Germany)
- Hasseröder (Germany)
- Hertog Jan (Netherlands)
- Primator
- Oud Bruin
- Grand Prestige
- Tripel
- Dubbel
- Winterbier
- Bockbier
- Meibock
- Hoegaarden (Belgium)
- Hougaerdse Das
- Hop Hound Amber Wheat
- Julius (Belgium)
- Jupiler (Belgium)
- Jupiler N.A.
- Jupiler Blue
- Jupiler Tauro
- Klinskoye (Russia)
- Klinskoye Svetloye
- Klinskoye Zolotoye
- Klinskoye Luxik
- Klinskoye Redkoye
- Klinskoye Arriva
- Klinskoye Samurai
- La Bécasse (Belgium)
- La Bécasse Kriek
- La Bécasse Framboise
- La Bécasse Gueuze
- Leffe (Belgium)
- Leffe Brown
- Leffe Blonde
- Leffe Ruby
- Leffe Printemps
- Löwenbräu (Germany)
- Löwenbräu Alkoholfrei
- Löwenbräu Dunkel
- Löwenbräu Löwen Weisse
- Löwenbräu Original
- Löwenbräu Oktoberfestbier
- Löwenbräu Premium Pils
- Löwenbräu Radler
- Löwenbräu Schwarze Weisse
- Löwenbräu Triumphator
- Löwenbräu Urtyp
- Mousel (Luxembourg)
- Noroc (Romania)
- Oranjeboom (Netherlands)
- Permskoye Gubernskoye (Russia)
- Permskoye Gubernskoye Svetloye
- Piedboeuf (Belgium)
- Piedboeuf Blond
- Piedboeuf Brown
- Piedboeuf Triple
- Red Bridge (Luxembourg)
- Rifey (Russia)
- Rohan (Ukraine)
- Rohan Lehke
- Rohan Tradytsiyne
- Rohan Monastyrske Temne
- Rohan Veselyi Monach
- Rohan Bezalkoholne
- Safir (Belgium)
- Sibirskaya Korona (Russia)
- Skol (United Kingdom)
- Spaten (Germany)
- Spaten Alkoholfrei
- Spaten Diät-Pils
- Spaten Münchner Hell
- Spaten Oktoberfestbier
- Spaten Optimator
- Spaten Pils
- St. Pauli Girl (Germany)
- St. Pauli Girl Lager
- St. Pauli Girl Special Dark
- St. Pauli Girl Non-Alcoholic
- Taller (Ukraine)
- Tinkov Russian Lager (Russia)
- Tolstiak (Russia)
- Tolstiak Dobroye
- Tolstiak Svetloye
- Tolstiak Zaboristoye
- Tolstiak Krepkoye
- Tolstiak Grechisnoye
- Victoria (Belgium)
- Vieux Temps (Belgium)
- Volzhanin (Russia)
- Wild Series
- Wild Blue
- Wild Black
- Wild Red
- Whitbread (United Kingdom)
- Yantar (Ukraine)
Asia and Pacific
- Aleston (South Korea)
- Baisha (China)
- Bergen Bräu (South Korea)
- Blue Girl (South Korea)
- Beck’s Ice (India)
- Boxing Cat (China)
- Cafri (South Korea)
- Cascade Brewery (Australia)
- Cass (South Korea)
- Cass Fresh
- Cass Light
- Cass Red
- Cass Lemon
- Cass Beats
- Dester (South Korea)
- Double Deer (China)
- E-Generation
- Premium Light
- Dry Beer
- Essential Beer (South Korea)
- Guam USA (South Korea)
- GuoGuang (China)
- Harbin (China)
- Haywards 5000 (India)
- Jinling (China)
- Jinlongquan (China)
- Draft
- Refreshing
- Kaiba (China)
- KK (China)
- Nanchang (China)
- OB (South Korea)
- Red Rock (South Korea)
- Red Shiliang (China)
- Santai (China)
- Sedrin (China)
- Sonderberg (South Korea)
- Southern Bay (Australia)
- Suntory (South Korea)
- The Hand & Malt (South Korea)
- Yali (China)
- Zizhulin (China)
- Zhujiang (China)
Americas
- 10 Barrel Brewing Co. (USA)
- 911 (Dominican Republic)
- Aguila (Colombia)
- Alexander Keith’s (Canada)
- Keith’s IPA
- Keith’s White
- Keith’s Dark
- Keith’s Red
- Keith’s Light
- Keith’s Regular
- Keith’s Hop Series
- Andes (Argentina)
- Antarctica (Brazil)
- Aqua Fratelli Vita (Brazil)
- Babe Wines
- Banded Peak (Canada)
- Baviera (Paraguay)
- Best Damn Brewing Company
- Best Damn Root Beer
- Best Damn Apple Ale
- Blue Point Brewing Company (USA)
- Blue Star (Canada)
- Bogotá Beer Company (Colombia)
- Bohemia (Brazil)
- Bohemia Pilsen
- Bohemia Escura
- Bohemia Weiss
- Bohemia Royal Ale
- Bohemia Confraria
- Bohemia Oaken
- Bohemia (Dominican Republic)
- Bohemia Light (Dominican Republic)
- Bon & Viv (USA)
- Brahma
- Brahva Gold (Guatemala)
- Brahva Beats (Guatemala)
- Breckenridge Brewery (USA)
- Budweiser
- Budweiser Chelada
- Bud Dry
- Bud Extra
- Bud Ice
- Bud Ice Light
- Bud Lime
- Budweiser American Ale
- Budweiser Black Crown
- Budweiser Freedom Reserve
- Budweiser Magnum
- Budweiser Select
- Budweiser Select 55
- Bud Light
- Bud Light Chelada
- Bud Light Golden Wheat
- Bud Light Lime
- Bud Light Orange
- Bud Light Platinum
- Caracu (Brazil)
- Cervecería Boliviana Nacional (Bolivia)
- Bi-Cervecina El Inca
- Ducal
- Huari
- Maltín
- Paceña
- Paceña Centenario
- Taquiña
- Cervecería Nacional (Panamá)
- Atlas
- Atlas Golden Light
- Balboa
- Balboa Ice
- Malta Vigor
- Cervejaria Colorado (Brazil)
- Cervecerias Chile (Chile)
- Cervejaria Wäls (Brazil)
- Báltica (Chile)
- Becker (Chile)
- Cusqueña (Peru)
- Devils Backbone Brewing Company (USA)
- Elysian Brewing Company (USA)
- Four Peaks (USA)
- Golden Road (USA)
- Goose Island Brewery (USA)
- Green Valley (USA)
- Grupo Modelo (Mexico)
- Barrilito
- Corona Cero
- Corona Extra
- Corona Ligera
- Corona Light
- Cervecería Bocanegra
- Cervecería Cucapá
- Cervecería de Tijuana
- León
- Modelo Trigo
- Montejo
- Pacifico Clara
- Pacifico Light
- Pacifico Suave
- Vicky Chamoy
- Vicky Chelada
- Victoria
- Victoria Ligera
- Hi-Ball Energy Drinks (USA)
- Hurricane (USA)
- Índica (Uruguay)
- Johnny Appleseed (USA)
- Karbach Brewing Company (USA)
- King Cobra (USA)
- Kokanee (Canada)
- Kokanee
- Kokanee Gold
- Kokanee Light
- Kokanee Frost
- Kootenay True Ale
- Labatt Family (Canada)
- Labatt Blue
- Labatt Blue Dry
- Labatt Blue Light
- Labatt Club
- Labatt .5
- Labatt Lite
- Labatt Lucky Lager
- Labatt 50
- John Labatt Classic
- Labatt Genuine
- Labatt Extra Dry Lager
- Labatt Wildcat
- Labatt Ice
- Jockey Club
- Blue Star
- LandShark (USA)
- Lakeport Family (Canada)
- Lakeport Pilsener
- Lakeport Honey Lager
- Lakeport Strong
- Lakeport Ice
- Lakeport Ale
- Lakeport Light
- Lakeport Red
- Steeler
- Brava
- Wee Willy
- Liber (Brazil)
- Marathon (Brazil)
- Michelob
- Michelob Light
- Michelob Honey Lager
- Michelob Honey Wheat
- Michelob Pale Ale
- Michelob Ultra
- Mill Street Brewery (Canada)
- Malta Morena (Dominican Republic)
- Norteña (Uruguay)
- Oceánica (Uruguay)
- Oland Export Ale (Canada)
- Original (Brazil)
- Patagonia (Argentina)
- Patricia (Uruguay)
- Pilsen (Paraguay)
- Pilsen Ñande (Paraguay)
- Pilsen Ñande Roja
- Pilsen Ñande Blanca
- Pilsen Ñande Negra
- Pilsener (Ecuador)
- Pilsener Light (Ecuador)
- Poker (Colombia)
- Presidente Light (Dominican Republic)
- Presidente Black (Dominican Republic)
- Quilmes (Argentina)
- Rolling Rock
- Rolling Rock Light
- Rolling Rock Red
- Ron Barceló (Dominican Republic)
- Schooner Lager (Canada)
- Serramalte (Brazil)
- Spiked Seltzer (USA)
- Spykes (USA)
- Sukita (Brazil)
- Turning Point (Canada)
- Stanley Park
- Hell’s Gate
- Veza Sur Brewing Company (USA)
- Wicked Weed (USA)
Africa
- South African Breweries
- Brutal Fruit
- Black Crown
- Carling Black Label
- Carver’s Weis
- Castle Lager
- Castle Lite
- Castle Milk Stout
- Castle Free
- Corona
- Flying Fish
- Flying Fish Chill
- Hansa Pilsner
- Liberado
- Newlands Spring
- Redds
- Cervejas de Moçambique
- 2M
- 2M Flow
- Manica
- Laurentina
- Laurentina Premium
- Laurentina Preta
- Laurentina Clara
- Impala
- Dourada
Misc Products and Related Services
- SmartBarley
- 100+ Accelerator
