The 15 Most Affordable Cars In The United States jetcityimage / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

We are about to enter a new year. People will look for new houses. Likewise, people will also search for new cars. There are all sorts of cars on the market. Some of them give good gas mileage. Others deliver on other good features. All of them are good options for that drive to work or across town to visit a friend.

But you also need to watch your wallet. Some cars are more expensive than others. Therefore, it is critical that you know how much every car is and what they are on the market. You may be looking for the best car or the most valuable car.

Here is a list of some of the 15 most affordable cars in the United States with respect to the newer models that are on the market. We will highlight some of these vehicles while also detailing the price. Much of this list is taken from information from U.S. News.

2023 Chevrolet Trailblazer

The 2023 Chevrolet Trailblazer offers all the capabilities of a great car with one that is relatively affordable.

Starting Base Pay: $22,100

Overall Score: 7.8/10

It is affordable. It also is not that large. But the 2023 Chevrolet Trailblazer will give you some space to move around. Also, it is roomy. There is a large cargo hold and an intuitive infotainment system. The engine is a little noisy. But it’s really good on gas. It is one of the most affordable cars in the United States and a vehicle you will be able to drive for a long time.

2023 Hyundai Elantra

Source: Tramino / iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Everyone loved the 2023 Hyundai Elentra. The 2023 version will be even better with a four-cylinder engine with 147 horsepower.

Starting Base Pay: $20,950

Overall Score: 7.9/10

The 2023 Hyundai Elantra is awesome. You can fit five people into the car. Ultimately, you will get great value for the vehicle. It will give you a comfortable ride as well as many standard safety features. These little things also come at a great value of just under $21,000. It is one of the most affordable cars in the United States, and one of the best Hyundai has to offer.

2023 Hyundai Kona

Source: shaunl / iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

The 2023 Hyundai Kona is a small vehicle that can help transport you to wherever you need to go.

Starting Base Pay: $22,140

Overall Score: 8.4/10

When you are in a 2023 Hyundai Kona, you will ultimate comfort. Yes, this is a compact car. But it does what it needs to do. It is also very comfortable to drive. You can get it at a starting range of about $22 grand. It scores very highly on the rankings and is one of the most affordable cars in America.

2023 Hyundai Venue

The 2023 Hyndai Venue is a small car but gets good gas mileage and will handle the roads adequately with front-wheel drive.

Starting Base Pay: $19,650

Overall Score: 7.6/10

It is a small car. Yet, the 2023 Hyundai Venue is a very good car that comes with front-wheel drive. It is very easy to maneuver, and the infotainment system is pretty standard to use. More importantly, it is affordable. The seats are comfortable, so you will not feel any stiffness while driving the 2023 Hyundai Venue.

2023 Mazda CX -30

The 2023 Mazda CX-30 is one of the best cars on the market with a very reasonable price for the consumer.

Starting Base Pay: $22,950

Overall Score: 8.6/10

The Mazda CX-30 is a smooth car to drive. It also accelerates nicely and offers an amazing driving experience. Moreover, you will feel the value of this car and know that you got a great deal. It is also roomy, and adults have a lot of space in the front and back seats. The turbocharged engine is also a nice perk. Likewise, the brakes are great and offer quality of mind to any driver.

2023 Mazda3

The 2023 Mazda-3 offers an excellent driving experience and great athletic handling.

Starting Base Pay: $22,550

Overall Score: 8.6/10

Unlike the Mazda CX-30, the Mazda-3 does not offer the same roomy features. Regardless, it is still an amazing driving experience. The interior is also elite. The seats are very cushy. While you won’t be able to fit a lot of people in this car, they will be very comfortable. Also, the price is great. It registers at just over $22,000. It is one of the most affordable cars in the United States and is a great value for anyone who wants to drive in a comfortable car.

2023 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport

The Mitsubishi Outlander continues to evolve from its older models and has the same great space and coverage along with simple navigation.

Starting Base Pay: $22,995

Overall Score: 6.3/10

The 2023 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport is very economical, and the price is solid. There is a lot of space to take anyone in your group. Also, it has a good warranty on it. So you will always be covered when driving this SUV. There is also a touch screen, which will make navigating pretty easy. It is one of the most affordable cars in the United States at a value of just under $23,000.

2023 Nissan Sentra

Source: Public Domain

The 2023 Nissan Sentra is excellent in every way and has comfortable seats and an elite interior that makes it a good value on the market.

Starting Base Pay: $20,050

Overall Score: 7.6/10

For the price, the 2023 Nissa Sentra goes above and beyond in terms of providing great value. First, the interior is very upscale. You will also get very comfortable seats, which is important if you have guests riding with you. The seats are comfortable enough to fit four people and maybe five. Also, the safety technology on the Nissan Sentra is second to none.

2023 Nissan Versa

Source: Public Domain

Starting Base Pay: $15,830

Overall Score: 7.7/10

For such a cheap car, the 2023 Nissan Versa comes with so many perks. It has a nice trunk, which is good for storing items when traveling or going to the grocery store. It also produces a great fuel economy and has a well-built interior. It costs just over $15,000, making it probably the best affordable new car on the market and one you should invest in if you are looking for something simple.

2023 Volkswagen Jetta

The 2023 Volkswagen Jetta is very spacious and also will give you a lot of miles so you are not filling up at the pump so much.

Starting Base Pay: $20,655

Overall Score: 7.6/10

When you buy a new car, two of the most important things to consider are driving power and gas mileage. Luckily, the 2023 Volkswagen Jetta does both. It also offers very spacious seats and will be comfortable for any passegers you take with you on that next trip, or even to that next event. The 2023 Volkswagen returns 31 miles per gallon when driving through the city and 41 when driving on the freeways or highways.

2024 Buick Envista

Starting Base Pay: $22,400

Overall Score: 7.7/10

Everyone loves great interior seats. You will, too. The 2024 Buick Envista offers that and more. It also comes with a 136-horsepower engine. Ultimately, the Buick Envista also will save you a lot of money on gas. It starts at just over $22,000 and will provide you with a smooth ride no matter where you go.

2024 Chevrolet Trax

The 2024 Chevrolet Trax gets all the love for its upscale cabin, roomy interior and user-friendly infotainment system.

Starting Base Pay: $20,400

Overall Score: 7.5/10

Some believe it is one of the most efficient SUVs on the planet. You will probably agree when driving the 2024 Chevrolet Trax. More than likely, you will love the space you have for you and your guests, along with the upscale cabin. But the infotainment system is the main draw. Amazingly, it is very simple to use. The price is very solid, coming in at just over $20,000. It is one of the most affordable SUVs in America.

2024 Ford Maverick

The 2024 Ford Maverick is one of the best trucks you can get on the market for the best value for a newer model.

Starting Base Pay: $23,400

Overall Score: 7.9/10

Truck lovers will love the 2024 Ford Maverick. One of the newest features includes a standard turbocharged gas engine. The 2.0 four-cylinder also generates 250 horsepower. In addition to all this, you can get a hybrid model if you want to save on fuel costs and help the environment. The hybrid model still generates 191 horsepower. It is as comfortable as a truck can be. Mainly, there is plenty of room for storage, so you can put plenty of things in it, especially if you are going on an outing to the river or beach. It is one of the most affordable cars in the United States while being a comfortable truck to drive anywhere.

2024 Honda Civic

The 2023 Honda Civic was affordable and the 2024 version will be no different.

Starting Base Pay: $23,950

Overall Score: 8.7/10

If you have purchased a Honda Civic in the past, you know how affordable they can be. You will get four-wheel drive. Also, you will fit five people in your car. It’s a good-looking car that also has Apple CarPlay. It is one of the most affordable cars in the United States and very dependable. Additionally, this car also has extensive glass areas that make it look even better from the outside.

2024 Toyota Corolla Cross

Source: justhavealook / iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

The 2024 Toyota Corolla Cross did not really do much to upgrade from last year’s model and it is lower in the overall ratings because of that.

Starting Base Pay: $23,610

Overall Score: 6.7/10

There are not many changes from last year’s edition. But the 2024 Toyota Corolla is still a solid car. It has a 169-horsepower four-cylinder. It also has enough seats for five people. Likewise, it has technology that is easy to use. The interior is roomy. The Toyota Corolla Cross is also very good on gas mileage. The only knock against it is how loud the acceleration can be. Regardless, it is still one of the most affordable cars in the United States for being a newer model.

