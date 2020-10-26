In Badly Battered New York, COVID-19 Cases Pass 500,000

New York was the hardest hit among all states early in the COVID-19 pandemic. The virus ravaged the state, and particularly the areas in and around New York City, from mid-March until the end of April, as new cases topped 10,000 on some days and deaths rose over 700 a day. Its fatal case count of 33,059 has not been exceeded by any other state. As the spread of the virus accelerates, The state’s confirmed cases have topped 500,000 and reached 500,201, according to the Bing COVID-19 Tracker. After slowing for three months, have started to move higher at a brisk pace again.

New York no longer has the highest number of confirmed cases. Texas has 909,968, with 18,042 fatal cases. California has 909,034 confirmed cases and 17,358 COVID-19 deaths. Florida has 778,636 confirmed cases and 16,632. The chances that any of these states will top New York in deaths in nearly impossible. It is too far ahead.

U.S. confirmed cases have reached 8,725,151, with COVID-19 deaths at 228,477. In a new article in Nature Medicine, the IHME COVID-19 Forecasting Team said that deaths could reach 511,373 by February 28, 2021. If mask-wearing rates rise from current nationwide levels to use by 100% of the population, the number could be reduced by as much as 129,574.

Global confirmed cases of the disease reached 42,990,032 today, up by 376,510 from the day before. Global confirmed cases often have risen by over 350,000 a day recently. This is above the sustained figure for any period since the spread of COVID-19 began.

Worldwide, fatal cases have reached 1,153,625, after a one-day gain of 3,843.

Currently ranked second in the world based on confirmed COVID-19 cases, India has 7,909,959. The coronavirus death count there stands at 119,043. Health care experts say that because of the size of the nation geographically, and its relatively primitive health care systems, more than 60 million people actually have been infected, which is about eight times the official number. The Indian Council of Medical Research puts the figure as high as 63 million.

Brazil has a confirmed case count of 5,394,128. New cases recently have risen at a rate of over 20,000 a day. Its COVID-19 deaths number is 157,163. As with India, Brazil’s figures are too low. It is nearly impossible to count cases in the nation’s interior. In the poorest parts of the largest cities, packed with impoverished people, the disease also is difficult to track.

Russia has 1,531,224 cases, and fatal cases there number 26,269. Most experts say the death count is far too low to be real. It may be that the government has kept counts down to make it appear it has the pandemic under control. Confirmed cases rose by 17,347 yesterday, among the highest one-day counts in Russia since the pandemic began.

Also on the list of nations with over a million confirmed cases, France has 1,138,510 and 34,761 fatal cases. Argentina reached 1,090,589, and coronavirus deaths there number 28,896. Meanwhile, Spain has 1,046,132 confirmed cases, with 34,752 fatal cases. Colombia has 1,015,885 confirmed cases and 30,154 fatalities.

