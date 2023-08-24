FDA Names 6 Energy Products Containing Hidden Drugs

In a notice issued Thursday morning, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) notified consumers that some products marketed for energy contain hidden ingredients that may be a significant health risk.



FDA lab analysis showed that six energy products include either sildenafil or tadalafil, the active ingredients in erectile dysfunction treatments Viagra and Cialis, respectively. Both drugs must be used under the supervision of a licensed health care professional and both are approved for distribution by prescription only.



The six energy products found to contain undeclared amounts of either sildenafil or tadalafil are:

BIG GUYS Male Energy Supplement (sildenafil)

Mens Maximum Energy Supplement (sildenafil)

Round 2 (tadalafil)

Genergy (tadalafil)

WeFun (sildenafil)

X MAX Triple Shot Energy Honey (tadalafil)

According to the FDA, all these products are promoted and sold at Amazon.com and possibly in some retail stores. WeFun is also available at E Shop Online USA.



The undisclosed ingredients in these products may interact with nitrates found in some prescription drugs, such as nitroglycerin, and may lower blood pressure to dangerous levels. People with diabetes, high blood pressure, high cholesterol or heart disease often take nitrates.

The FDA encourages consumers and health care professionals to report adverse or side effects related to the use of any of these products.



Energy products are among dietary supplements and some conventional foods that include hidden drug ingredients and chemicals. The FDA notes:

These products are typically promoted for sexual enhancement, weight loss, and body building and are often represented as being “all natural.” FDA is unable to test and identify all products marketed as dietary supplements that have potentially harmful hidden ingredients. Consumers should exercise caution before purchasing any product in the above categories.