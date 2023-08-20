50 Key Ways Women Can Improve Their Health

Throughout history, women have had to endure childbirth and take care of the home and children while also working outside the home. It is women’s roles that have ensured societal stability and the long-term development of nations.

While this may have provided women some benefits — they are better at multitasking, for example — it has also contributed to issues affecting women’s health. Women have faced years of discrimination within the health care system, and it’s for this reason they need to be extra aware of potential health issues.

24/7 Tempo discussed women’s health issues with doctors and reviewed information from health organizations such as the National Institutes of Health to compile a list of some of the most important health tips women should be aware of.

According to the World Health Organization, women worldwide outlive men. In the U.S., female life expectancy exceeds male by 5 years. This partially reflects women’s greater attentiveness to their health. Women are more likely to see doctors, report all symptoms, and manage chronic conditions like depression, thyroid dysfunction, and certain cancers. For a different point of view, take a look at the 50 health tips every man should know about.

As childbearers, women must consider reproductive health issues. Hormone fluctuations with age also contribute to women’s health risks. However, healthy lifestyles – nutritious diets, fitness, and weight management – can mitigate these risks across life stages.

Click here to read about the 50 health tips every woman should know