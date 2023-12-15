Flee Milwaukee While You Still Can benkrut / iStock via Getty Images

When people think of Milwaukee, they think of beer and cheese. Wisconsin has a great tradition of producing some of the best quality this in the country. Over the years, there have been lots of people who have disregarded the town thanks to its proximity to Chicago. This is nothing against Milwaukee, it’s just Chicago is the bigger and more known city. That still hasn’t stopped tons of people from relocating to the city that sits on Lake Michigan. However, there are more cons to living in Milwaukee than some people think. One of the most common things, especially for people from the Midwest, is to stay in their hometown forever. If you’re currently living in Milwaukee, it’s time to pack up and head out. This is why you need to leave as soon as you possibly can.

The Weather Is Brutal

Anyone from Milwaukee has to admit the winter season is one of the worst in the United States. Who wants to spend half of their life in the cold and snow? It’s hard to get out and about with snow pouring down all the time. Even during the times it isn’t snowing, it’s brutally cold. The average high temperature in January is 29 degrees. You aren’t able to easily walk around and enjoy the city for an entire month. If you’re brave enough to do so in December and February, you’ll only see highs of 40 degrees and 35 degrees. People weren’t created to just spend two to three months of the year stuck inside. We were made to be able to live our lives in the great outdoors and enjoy life. There are plenty of other places to do so that aren’t Milwaukee.

The Crime Rate is High

Believe it or not, Milwaukee has a very high crime rate. The thing that makes it even stranger is the unemployment rate is relatively low compared to the national average. In Milwaukee, the crime rate is 300% higher than the national average. There was a drug epidemic in Milwaukee in the 1990s that can still be felt today, even though the drug issue isn’t as prevalent as it once was. Because of the drug problem, there were a lot of housing areas that became known for their illegal activity. Today, these housing areas haven’t been able to fully get rid of the crime that takes place. Milwaukee has tried to clean it up over the years but still has a lot of work to do until it can be fully over.

Little-Man Syndrome to Chicago

Chicago skyline from the park.

No matter who you are, if you live in Milwaukee, you’re going to feel like you have a case of little-man syndrome thanks to Chicago. This isn’t Chicago’s fault, either. They’re just the much bigger city where a lot more people live. You’ll always be asked about what it’s like to live so close to Chicago and will always be compared to those who live in Chicago. Some people are okay with this since they truly don’t care. A lot of people think they’re okay with it until being compared to a bigger city becomes part of their identity. In the long term should avoid putting yourself through this feeling.

It’s Starting to Become More Expensive

There have been a lot of people who have wanted to get out and try something different. Milwaukee has been a common choice of late, which has seen the average house price rise by $20,000 over the last few years. If you’re someone who owns a home, it might be time to cash out on your investment and go elsewhere. One of the main reasons people buy homes is to be able to use them as a long-term asset. The market is hot right now, and who knows how much longer that will last? The home prices are going up which also means everything is going to start rising soon. Getting out now and getting somewhere cheaper will help you feel better.

There’s Still Racial Issues and Divided Housing Areas

Milwaukee still has a problem with race, thanks to the drug epidemic that was going on in the 1990s. There are a lot of communities that feel less than and like they aren’t good enough. Milwaukee needs to do a better job of getting everyone to live in the same areas with the same access to a great education. Milwaukee might look like a great, smaller, midwestern town to live in or raise a family. This isn’t the case. There are plenty of great places out there where you can do this and not have to deal with any of the problems Milwaukee is currently facing. Even if you leave and want to go back, you’ll at least know what else is out there.

