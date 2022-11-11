Opening Bell Analyst Calls Briefing for Friday, November 11, 2022 

This report was sent to Briefing.com subscribers earlier today.

> Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (BXSL) upgraded to Buy from Neutral at Janney; tgt raised to $27

> Brookfield Asset Mgmt (BAM) upgraded to Reduce from Sell at Veritas

> Scor (SCRYY) upgraded to Buy from Hold at Jefferies

> Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. (TFPM) upgraded to Outperform from Market Perform at BMO Capital Markets

> EQRx (EQRX) downgraded to Neutral from Buy at Goldman; tgt lowered to $5

> FIGS, Inc. (FIGS) downgraded to Outperform from Strong Buy at Raymond James; tgt lowered to $8

> Freeport-McMoRan (FCX) downgraded to Sector Perform from Sector Outperform at Scotiabank; tgt $34

> Lundin Mining (LUNMF) downgraded to Neutral from Overweight at JP Morgan

> AxoGen (AXGN) assumed with a Buy at Jefferies; tgt $15

> Hanover Insurance (THG) initiated with a Buy at Janney; tgt $164

> IMAX (IMAX) added to Best Ideas List at Wedbush

> Monolithic Power (MPWR) initiated with an Overweight at Wells Fargo; tgt $435

> Selective Insurance (SIGI) initiated with a Neutral at Janney; tgt $96

> W.R. Berkley (WRB) initiated with a Buy at Janney; tgt $88

