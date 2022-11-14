Opening Bell Calls Briefing for Monday, November 14, 2022

Upgrades:

> Kanzhun Limited (BZ) upgraded to Buy from Neutral at Goldman; tgt lowered to $23

Downgrades:

> Akumin (AKU) downgraded to Speculative Buy from Buy at Canaccord Genuity; tgt lowered to $3

> Algonquin Power & Utilities (AQN) downgraded to Hold from Buy at TD Securities

> Algonquin Power & Utilities (AQN) downgraded to Sector Perform from Outperform at National Bank Financial

> Compania Cervecerias Unidas (CCU) downgraded to Hold from Buy at HSBC Securities; tgt $13

> Softbank (SFTBY) downgraded to Underperform from Hold at Jefferies

Others:

> Amazon (AMZN) removed from US 1 List at BofA Securities

> Arcturus Therapeutics (ARCT) resumed with an Overweight at Wells Fargo; tgt $35

> Experian (EXPGY) assumed with an Outperform at Credit Suisse

> Genmab (GMAB) initiated with a Mkt Perform at William Blair

> Legato Merger Corp. II (LGTO) initiated with a Buy at DA Davidson; tgt $13

> Repay Holdings (RPAY) initiated with an Overweight at Stephens; tgt $9

> Stagwell (STGW) initiated with an Overweight at Stephens; tgt $10

