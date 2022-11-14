Opening Bell Calls Briefing for Monday, November 14, 2022 

This report was sent to Briefing.com subscribers earlier today.
Upgrades:
> Kanzhun Limited (BZ) upgraded to Buy from Neutral at Goldman; tgt lowered to $23
Downgrades:
> Akumin (AKU) downgraded to Speculative Buy from Buy at Canaccord Genuity; tgt lowered to $3
> Algonquin Power & Utilities (AQN) downgraded to Hold from Buy at TD Securities
> Algonquin Power & Utilities (AQN) downgraded to Sector Perform from Outperform at National Bank Financial
> Compania Cervecerias Unidas (CCU) downgraded to Hold from Buy at HSBC Securities; tgt $13
> Softbank (SFTBY) downgraded to Underperform from Hold at Jefferies
Others:
> Amazon (AMZN) removed from US 1 List at BofA Securities
> Arcturus Therapeutics (ARCT) resumed with an Overweight at Wells Fargo; tgt $35
> Experian (EXPGY) assumed with an Outperform at Credit Suisse
> Genmab (GMAB) initiated with a Mkt Perform at William Blair
> Legato Merger Corp. II (LGTO) initiated with a Buy at DA Davidson; tgt $13
> Repay Holdings (RPAY) initiated with an Overweight at Stephens; tgt $9
> Stagwell (STGW) initiated with an Overweight at Stephens; tgt $10
Research calls posted earlier this morning are available here and here.
Sponsored: Find a Qualified Financial Advisor
Finding a qualified financial advisor doesn’t have to be hard. SmartAsset’s free tool matches you with up to 3 fiduciary financial advisors in your area in 5 minutes. Each advisor has been vetted by SmartAsset and is held to a fiduciary standard to act in your best interests. If you’re ready to be matched with local advisors that can help you achieve your financial goals, get started now.