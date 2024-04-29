These Are the Countries Spending the Least on Their Military Africa Endeavor 2010 by US Army Africa / BY 2.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/)

It has been widely observed that military expenditure has a significant impact on countries and their standing on the global stage. This is particularly important for countries not spending all that much on their armed forces. Although smaller nations or those not allocating funds for their militaries tend to have a different set of circumstances that create this overall situation. (This nation spent a third of its economy on its military last year.)

For nations with minimal military budgets, allocating resources to defense can strain government finances. This pulls away from public works, infrastructure, healthcare and more. Ultimately, it can hinder economic development within nations that have budgetary constraints.

Limited military spending also leaves some nations vulnerable to outside or foreign threats, which is why many rely on diplomacy and alliances for military aid. Iceland is notorious for this, as it spends nothing on its military because it does not have one. Instead, Iceland relies on its membership to NATO for all its defense, should the need arise.

Countries like the United States are on the other end of this spectrum. The U.S. spends the most of any country in the world on its military. In fact, it spends more than the next ten nations combined on their respective militaries. Much of this spending goes to keeping U.S. forces outfitted with the most technologically advanced gear, aircraft and vehicles. However, 24/7 Wall St. is focusing on countries that are spending the least on their militaries. (Here is what the U.S. spent on military every year since 1970.)

To identify which countries spent the least on their military, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed data on U.S. military spending from the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute Military Expenditure Database, for the 2022 fiscal year. Figures are in current U.S. dollars. We included supplementary data on military expenditure as a percent of GDP, a percent of government spending, region, and 2023 population data from World Population Review. We only included countries with current up-to-date financial data.

Here is a look at the countries that spend the least on their military:

Why Are We Covering This?

The balance between military expenditure and other societal needs is a complex challenge for countries with limited resources, requiring careful consideration to ensure both security and prosperity. This also explains many modern military alliances and where they come from.

30. Equatorial Guinea

Military expenditure (2022): $156.8 million

$156.8 million Military expenditure as a pct. of GDP (2022): 1.10%

1.10% Military expenditure as a pct. of government spending (2022): 8.03%

8.03% Population (2023): 1,675,000

1,675,000 Region: Africa

29. Kyrgyztan

Military expenditure (2022): $149.8 million

$149.8 million Military expenditure as a pct. of GDP (2022): 1.48%

1.48% Military expenditure as a pct. of government spending (2022): 4.32%

4.32% Population (2023): 6,975,000

6,975,000 Region: Central Asia

28. Mongolia

Military expenditure (2022): $118.4 million

$118.4 million Military expenditure as a pct. of GDP (2022): 0.60%

0.60% Military expenditure as a pct. of government spending (2022): 1.78%

1.78% Population (2023): 3,398,000

3,398,000 Region: East Asia

27. Somalia

Military expenditure (2022): $115.1 million

$115.1 million Military expenditure as a pct. of GDP (2022): N/A

N/A Military expenditure as a pct. of government spending (2022): 20.37%

20.37% Population (2023): 17,600,000

17,600,000 Region: Africa

26. Kosovo

Military expenditure (2022): $107.6 million

$107.6 million Military expenditure as a pct. of GDP (2022): 1.13%

1.13% Military expenditure as a pct. of government spending (2022): 3.83%

3.83% Population (2023): 1,873,000

1,873,000 Region: Central Europe

25. Tajikistan

Military expenditure (2022): $103.5 million

$103.5 million Military expenditure as a pct. of GDP (2022): 1.02%

1.02% Military expenditure as a pct. of government spending (2022): 3.79%

3.79% Population (2023): 9,953,000

9,953,000 Region: Central Asia

24. Burundi

Military expenditure (2022): $101.4 million

$101.4 million Military expenditure as a pct. of GDP (2022): 2.76%

2.76% Military expenditure as a pct. of government spending (2022): 7.22%

7.22% Population (2023): 12,890,000

12,890,000 Region: Africa

23. Madagascar

Military expenditure (2022): $98 million

$98 million Military expenditure as a pct. of GDP (2022): 0.65%

0.65% Military expenditure as a pct. of government spending (2022): 3.15%

3.15% Population (2023): 29,610,000

29,610,000 Region: Africa

22. Montenegro

Military expenditure (2022): $98 million

$98 million Military expenditure as a pct. of GDP (2022): 1.61%

1.61% Military expenditure as a pct. of government spending (2022): 3.95%

3.95% Population (2023): 617,213

617,213 Region: Central Europe

21. Papua New Guinea

Military expenditure (2022): $97.5 million

$97.5 million Military expenditure as a pct. of GDP (2022): 0.33%

0.33% Military expenditure as a pct. of government spending (2022): 1.55%

1.55% Population (2023): 10,480,000

10,480,000 Region: Oceania

20. Benin

Military expenditure (2022): $97.2 million

$97.2 million Military expenditure as a pct. of GDP (2022): 0.56%

0.56% Military expenditure as a pct. of government spending (2022): 3.03%

3.03% Population (2023): 13,350,000

13,350,000 Region: Africa

19. Malta

Military expenditure (2022): $87 million

$87 million Military expenditure as a pct. of GDP (2022): 0.50%

0.50% Military expenditure as a pct. of government spending (2022): 1.22%

1.22% Population (2023): 531,113

531,113 Region: Western Europe

18. Guyana

Military expenditure (2022): $84.3 million

$84.3 million Military expenditure as a pct. of GDP (2022): 0.57%

0.57% Military expenditure as a pct. of government spending (2022): 3.78%

3.78% Population (2023): 808,726

808,726 Region: Americas

17. Nicaragua

Military expenditure (2022): $84.2 million

$84.2 million Military expenditure as a pct. of GDP (2022): 0.53%

0.53% Military expenditure as a pct. of government spending (2022): 1.97%

1.97% Population (2023): 6,948,000

6,948,000 Region: Americas

16. Malawi

Military expenditure (2022): $75.8 million

$75.8 million Military expenditure as a pct. of GDP (2022): 0.64%

0.64% Military expenditure as a pct. of government spending (2022): 2.86%

2.86% Population (2023): 20,410,000

20,410,000 Region: Africa

15. Eswatini

Military expenditure (2022): $74.3 million

$74.3 million Military expenditure as a pct. of GDP (2022): 1.65%

1.65% Military expenditure as a pct. of government spending (2022): N/A

N/A Population (2023): 1,202,000

1,202,000 Region: Africa

14. Fiji

Military expenditure (2022): $66.8 million

$66.8 million Military expenditure as a pct. of GDP (2022): 1.40%

1.40% Military expenditure as a pct. of government spending (2022): 4.22%

4.22% Population (2023): 929,766

929,766 Region: Oceania

13. Moldova

Military expenditure (2022): $47.7 million

$47.7 million Military expenditure as a pct. of GDP (2022): 0.32%

0.32% Military expenditure as a pct. of government spending (2022): 0.88%

0.88% Population (2023): 2,539,000

2,539,000 Region: Eastern Europe

12. Timor Leste

Military expenditure (2022): $44.3 million

$44.3 million Military expenditure as a pct. of GDP (2022): 1.11%

1.11% Military expenditure as a pct. of government spending (2022): 2.55%

2.55% Population (2023): 1,341,000

1,341,000 Region: South East Asia

11. Central African Republic

Military expenditure (2022): $42 million

$42 million Military expenditure as a pct. of GDP (2022): 1.70%

1.70% Military expenditure as a pct. of government spending (2022): 8.96%

8.96% Population (2023): 5,579,000

5,579,000 Region: Africa

10. Lesotho

Military expenditure (2022): $34.7 million

$34.7 million Military expenditure as a pct. of GDP (2022): 1.47%

1.47% Military expenditure as a pct. of government spending (2022): 2.60%

2.60% Population (2023): 2,306,000

2,306,000 Region: Africa

9. Seychelles

Military expenditure (2022): $26.1 million

$26.1 million Military expenditure as a pct. of GDP (2022): 1.38%

1.38% Military expenditure as a pct. of government spending (2022): 3.20%

3.20% Population (2023): 119,878

119,878 Region: Africa

8. Guinea-Bissau

Military expenditure (2022): $24.5 million

$24.5 million Military expenditure as a pct. of GDP (2022): 1.61%

1.61% Military expenditure as a pct. of government spending (2022): 7.24%

7.24% Population (2023): 2,106,000

2,106,000 Region: Africa

7. Sierra Leone

Military expenditure (2022): $24.5 million

$24.5 million Military expenditure as a pct. of GDP (2022): 0.60%

0.60% Military expenditure as a pct. of government spending (2022): 2.71%

2.71% Population (2023): 8,606,000

8,606,000 Region: Africa

6. Belize

Military expenditure (2022): $23.7 million

$23.7 million Military expenditure as a pct. of GDP (2022): 0.86%

0.86% Military expenditure as a pct. of government spending (2022): 3.57%

3.57% Population (2023): 405,272

405,272 Region: Americas

5. Mauritius

Military expenditure (2022): $20.3 million

$20.3 million Military expenditure as a pct. of GDP (2022): 0.17%

0.17% Military expenditure as a pct. of government spending (2022): 0.59%

0.59% Population (2023): 1,263,000

1,263,000 Region: Africa

4. Liberia

Military expenditure (2022): $18.7 million

$18.7 million Military expenditure as a pct. of GDP (2022): 1.27%

1.27% Military expenditure as a pct. of government spending (2022): 1.61%

1.61% Population (2023): 5,303,000

5,303,000 Region: Africa

3. Gambia

Military expenditure (2022): $15.2 million

$15.2 million Military expenditure as a pct. of GDP (2022): 0.69%

0.69% Military expenditure as a pct. of government spending (2022): 2.96%

2.96% Population (2023): 2,706,000

2,706,000 Region: Africa

2. Haiti

Military expenditure (2022): $12.6 million

$12.6 million Military expenditure as a pct. of GDP (2022): 0.07%

0.07% Military expenditure as a pct. of government spending (2022): 0.69%

0.69% Population (2023): 11,580,000

11,580,000 Region: Americas

1. Cape Verde

Military expenditure (2022): $10.3 million

$10.3 million Military expenditure as a pct. of GDP (2022): 0.55%

0.55% Military expenditure as a pct. of government spending (2022): 1.57%

1.57% Population (2023): 593,149

593,149 Region: Africa

