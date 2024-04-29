Military

These Are the Countries Spending the Least on Their Military

Benin+military | Africa Endeavor 2010
Africa Endeavor 2010 by US Army Africa / BY 2.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/)
Chris Lange
Published:

It has been widely observed that military expenditure has a significant impact on countries and their standing on the global stage. This is particularly important for countries not spending all that much on their armed forces. Although smaller nations or those not allocating funds for their militaries tend to have a different set of circumstances that create this overall situation. (This nation spent a third of its economy on its military last year.)

For nations with minimal military budgets, allocating resources to defense can strain government finances. This pulls away from public works, infrastructure, healthcare and more. Ultimately, it can hinder economic development within nations that have budgetary constraints.

Limited military spending also leaves some nations vulnerable to outside or foreign threats, which is why many rely on diplomacy and alliances for military aid. Iceland is notorious for this, as it spends nothing on its military because it does not have one. Instead, Iceland relies on its membership to NATO for all its defense, should the need arise.

Countries like the United States are on the other end of this spectrum. The U.S. spends the most of any country in the world on its military. In fact, it spends more than the next ten nations combined on their respective militaries. Much of this spending goes to keeping U.S. forces outfitted with the most technologically advanced gear, aircraft and vehicles. However, 24/7 Wall St. is focusing on countries that are spending the least on their militaries. (Here is what the U.S. spent on military every year since 1970.)

To identify which countries spent the least on their military, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed data on U.S. military spending from the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute Military Expenditure Database, for the 2022 fiscal year. Figures are in current U.S. dollars. We included supplementary data on military expenditure as a percent of GDP, a percent of government spending, region, and 2023 population data from World Population Review. We only included countries with current up-to-date financial data.

Here is a look at the countries that spend the least on their military:

30. Equatorial Guinea

Exercise Kwanza Angola 06-2010 (7) by US Army Africa
Exercise Kwanza Angola 06-2010 (7) (BY 2.0) by US Army Africa
  • Military expenditure (2022): $156.8 million
  • Military expenditure as a pct. of GDP (2022): 1.10%
  • Military expenditure as a pct. of government spending (2022): 8.03%
  • Population (2023): 1,675,000
  • Region: Africa

29. Kyrgyztan

Kyrgyzstan+military | A final flight
Source: usairforce / Flickr

  • Military expenditure (2022): $149.8 million
  • Military expenditure as a pct. of GDP (2022): 1.48%
  • Military expenditure as a pct. of government spending (2022): 4.32%
  • Population (2023): 6,975,000
  • Region: Central Asia

28. Mongolia

Military marching opening ceremony Naadam Ulaanbaatar Mongolia by amanderson2
Military marching opening ceremony Naadam Ulaanbaatar Mongolia (BY 2.0) by amanderson2
  • Military expenditure (2022): $118.4 million
  • Military expenditure as a pct. of GDP (2022): 0.60%
  • Military expenditure as a pct. of government spending (2022): 1.78%
  • Population (2023): 3,398,000
  • Region: East Asia

27. Somalia

AMISOM's Force Commander, General Silas Ntigurirwa, greets officers during a ceremony to mark their rotation at Burundi's military base in Mogadishu, Somalia, on July 26. AMISOM Photo (14577825348) by AMISOM Public Information
AMISOM's Force Commander, General Silas Ntigurirwa, greets officers during a ceremony to mark their rotation at Burundi's military base in Mogadishu, Somalia, on July 26. AMISOM Photo (14577825348) (CC0 1.0) by AMISOM Public Information
  • Military expenditure (2022): $115.1 million
  • Military expenditure as a pct. of GDP (2022): N/A
  • Military expenditure as a pct. of government spending (2022): 20.37%
  • Population (2023): 17,600,000
  • Region: Africa

26. Kosovo

Uniform and Badge of Kosovo Liberation Army (UCK) - Military Museum - Belgrade - Serbia by Adam Jones, Ph.D. - Global Photo Archive
Uniform and Badge of Kosovo Liberation Army (UCK) - Military Museum - Belgrade - Serbia (BY 2.0) by Adam Jones, Ph.D. - Global Photo Archive
  • Military expenditure (2022): $107.6 million
  • Military expenditure as a pct. of GDP (2022): 1.13%
  • Military expenditure as a pct. of government spending (2022): 3.83%
  • Population (2023): 1,873,000
  • Region: Central Europe

25. Tajikistan

2017 S Tajik soldiers study diligently as part of their professional military education class, Tajikistan, 2017 by U.S. Embassy Dushanbe
2017 S Tajik soldiers study diligently as part of their professional military education class, Tajikistan, 2017 (PDM 1.0) by U.S. Embassy Dushanbe
  • Military expenditure (2022): $103.5 million
  • Military expenditure as a pct. of GDP (2022): 1.02%
  • Military expenditure as a pct. of government spending (2022): 3.79%
  • Population (2023): 9,953,000
  • Region: Central Asia

24. Burundi

Burundi peacekeepers prepare for next rotation to Somalia, Bjumbura, Burundi 012210 by US Army Africa
Burundi peacekeepers prepare for next rotation to Somalia, Bjumbura, Burundi 012210 (BY 2.0) by US Army Africa
  • Military expenditure (2022): $101.4 million
  • Military expenditure as a pct. of GDP (2022): 2.76%
  • Military expenditure as a pct. of government spending (2022): 7.22%
  • Population (2023): 12,890,000
  • Region: Africa

23. Madagascar

Madagascar. Antsirabe. Malagasy military, on a march. by Anne & David (Use Albums)
Madagascar. Antsirabe. Malagasy military, on a march. (PDM 1.0) by Anne & David (Use Albums)
  • Military expenditure (2022): $98 million
  • Military expenditure as a pct. of GDP (2022): 0.65%
  • Military expenditure as a pct. of government spending (2022): 3.15%
  • Population (2023): 29,610,000
  • Region: Africa

22. Montenegro

Military Montenegro 7 by CRNAGORAMNE
Military Montenegro 7 (BY-SA 4.0) by CRNAGORAMNE
  • Military expenditure (2022): $98 million
  • Military expenditure as a pct. of GDP (2022): 1.61%
  • Military expenditure as a pct. of government spending (2022): 3.95%
  • Population (2023): 617,213
  • Region: Central Europe

21. Papua New Guinea

Source: Serhej Calka / iStock via Getty Images
  • Military expenditure (2022): $97.5 million
  • Military expenditure as a pct. of GDP (2022): 0.33%
  • Military expenditure as a pct. of government spending (2022): 1.55%
  • Population (2023): 10,480,000
  • Region: Oceania

20. Benin

Africa Endeavor 2010 by US Army Africa
Africa Endeavor 2010 (BY 2.0) by US Army Africa
  • Military expenditure (2022): $97.2 million
  • Military expenditure as a pct. of GDP (2022): 0.56%
  • Military expenditure as a pct. of government spending (2022): 3.03%
  • Population (2023): 13,350,000
  • Region: Africa

19. Malta

Source: Embassy of Sovereign Military Order of Malta in Prague by Hynek Moravec / BY 3.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/3.0/)
  • Military expenditure (2022): $87 million
  • Military expenditure as a pct. of GDP (2022): 0.50%
  • Military expenditure as a pct. of government spending (2022): 1.22%
  • Population (2023): 531,113
  • Region: Western Europe

18. Guyana

20120303-A-WP252-003 by USASOC News Service
20120303-A-WP252-003 (BY 2.0) by USASOC News Service
  • Military expenditure (2022): $84.3 million
  • Military expenditure as a pct. of GDP (2022): 0.57%
  • Military expenditure as a pct. of government spending (2022): 3.78%
  • Population (2023): 808,726
  • Region: Americas

17. Nicaragua

Source: Tiomono (talk) / Wikimedia Commons

  • Military expenditure (2022): $84.2 million
  • Military expenditure as a pct. of GDP (2022): 0.53%
  • Military expenditure as a pct. of government spending (2022): 1.97%
  • Population (2023): 6,948,000
  • Region: Americas

16. Malawi

Malawi Defence Force receives vital Combat Life Saver training by US Army Africa
Malawi Defence Force receives vital Combat Life Saver training (BY 2.0) by US Army Africa
  • Military expenditure (2022): $75.8 million
  • Military expenditure as a pct. of GDP (2022): 0.64%
  • Military expenditure as a pct. of government spending (2022): 2.86%
  • Population (2023): 20,410,000
  • Region: Africa

15. Eswatini

Uganda+military | Ugandan military police train for future AMISOM mission
Source: usarmyafrica / Flickr

  • Military expenditure (2022): $74.3 million
  • Military expenditure as a pct. of GDP (2022): 1.65%
  • Military expenditure as a pct. of government spending (2022): N/A
  • Population (2023): 1,202,000
  • Region: Africa

14. Fiji

Republic of Fiji Military Forces Cap Badge by Apenisa Vatuniveivuke
Republic of Fiji Military Forces Cap Badge (BY-SA 4.0) by Apenisa Vatuniveivuke
  • Military expenditure (2022): $66.8 million
  • Military expenditure as a pct. of GDP (2022): 1.40%
  • Military expenditure as a pct. of government spending (2022): 4.22%
  • Population (2023): 929,766
  • Region: Oceania

13. Moldova

Military vehicles Chisinau Moldova by amanderson2
Military vehicles Chisinau Moldova (PDM 1.0) by amanderson2
  • Military expenditure (2022): $47.7 million
  • Military expenditure as a pct. of GDP (2022): 0.32%
  • Military expenditure as a pct. of government spending (2022): 0.88%
  • Population (2023): 2,539,000
  • Region: Eastern Europe

12. Timor Leste

Source: usnavy / Flickr
  • Military expenditure (2022): $44.3 million
  • Military expenditure as a pct. of GDP (2022): 1.11%
  • Military expenditure as a pct. of government spending (2022): 2.55%
  • Population (2023): 1,341,000
  • Region: South East Asia

11. Central African Republic

Exercise Kwanza Angola 06-2010 (9) by US Army Africa
Exercise Kwanza Angola 06-2010 (9) (BY 2.0) by US Army Africa
  • Military expenditure (2022): $42 million
  • Military expenditure as a pct. of GDP (2022): 1.70%
  • Military expenditure as a pct. of government spending (2022): 8.96%
  • Population (2023): 5,579,000
  • Region: Africa

10. Lesotho

Africa Endeavor 2010 by US Army Africa
Africa Endeavor 2010 (BY 2.0) by US Army Africa
  • Military expenditure (2022): $34.7 million
  • Military expenditure as a pct. of GDP (2022): 1.47%
  • Military expenditure as a pct. of government spending (2022): 2.60%
  • Population (2023): 2,306,000
  • Region: Africa

9. Seychelles

Source: yoh4nn / iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

  • Military expenditure (2022): $26.1 million
  • Military expenditure as a pct. of GDP (2022): 1.38%
  • Military expenditure as a pct. of government spending (2022): 3.20%
  • Population (2023): 119,878
  • Region: Africa

8. Guinea-Bissau

Senegal Medical Readiness Exer... by U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa
Senegal Medical Readiness Exer... (CC BY 2.0) by U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa
  • Military expenditure (2022): $24.5 million
  • Military expenditure as a pct. of GDP (2022): 1.61%
  • Military expenditure as a pct. of government spending (2022): 7.24%
  • Population (2023): 2,106,000
  • Region: Africa

7. Sierra Leone

Sierra Leone and Brig. Gen. Kabia: A progressive voice for African military women - ALFS 2010 by US Army Africa
Sierra Leone and Brig. Gen. Kabia: A progressive voice for African military women - ALFS 2010 (BY 2.0) by US Army Africa
  • Military expenditure (2022): $24.5 million
  • Military expenditure as a pct. of GDP (2022): 0.60%
  • Military expenditure as a pct. of government spending (2022): 2.71%
  • Population (2023): 8,606,000
  • Region: Africa

6. Belize

Source: Military people of Belize 2023-04-05 01 by Wang Yu Ching / Office of the President (中華民國總統府) / BY 2.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/)
  • Military expenditure (2022): $23.7 million
  • Military expenditure as a pct. of GDP (2022): 0.86%
  • Military expenditure as a pct. of government spending (2022): 3.57%
  • Population (2023): 405,272
  • Region: Americas

5. Mauritius

Africa Endeavor 2010 by US Army Africa
Africa Endeavor 2010 (BY 2.0) by US Army Africa
  • Military expenditure (2022): $20.3 million
  • Military expenditure as a pct. of GDP (2022): 0.17%
  • Military expenditure as a pct. of government spending (2022): 0.59%
  • Population (2023): 1,263,000
  • Region: Africa

4. Liberia

U.S. Army Africa: Liberia Security Sector Reform 090419 by US Army Africa
U.S. Army Africa: Liberia Security Sector Reform 090419 (BY 2.0) by US Army Africa
  • Military expenditure (2022): $18.7 million
  • Military expenditure as a pct. of GDP (2022): 1.27%
  • Military expenditure as a pct. of government spending (2022): 1.61%
  • Population (2023): 5,303,000
  • Region: Africa

3. Gambia

Source: yoh4nn / iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

  • Military expenditure (2022): $15.2 million
  • Military expenditure as a pct. of GDP (2022): 0.69%
  • Military expenditure as a pct. of government spending (2022): 2.96%
  • Population (2023): 2,706,000
  • Region: Africa

2. Haiti

MILITARY RELIEF EFFORTS IN HAITI by expertinfantry
MILITARY RELIEF EFFORTS IN HAITI (BY 2.0) by expertinfantry
  • Military expenditure (2022): $12.6 million
  • Military expenditure as a pct. of GDP (2022): 0.07%
  • Military expenditure as a pct. of government spending (2022): 0.69%
  • Population (2023): 11,580,000
  • Region: Americas

1. Cape Verde

Policia Militar Cabo Verde 2006 by Xuaxo
Policia Militar Cabo Verde 2006 (BY-SA 3.0) by Xuaxo
  • Military expenditure (2022): $10.3 million
  • Military expenditure as a pct. of GDP (2022): 0.55%
  • Military expenditure as a pct. of government spending (2022): 1.57%
  • Population (2023): 593,149
  • Region: Africa

