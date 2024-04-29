These Are the Countries Spending the Least on Their Military

It has been widely observed that military expenditure has a significant impact on countries and their standing on the global stage. This is particularly important for countries not spending all that much on their armed forces. Although smaller nations or those not allocating funds for their militaries tend to have a different set of circumstances that create this overall situation. (This nation spent a third of its economy on its military last year.)
For nations with minimal military budgets, allocating resources to defense can strain government finances. This pulls away from public works, infrastructure, healthcare and more. Ultimately, it can hinder economic development within nations that have budgetary constraints.
Limited military spending also leaves some nations vulnerable to outside or foreign threats, which is why many rely on diplomacy and alliances for military aid. Iceland is notorious for this, as it spends nothing on its military because it does not have one. Instead, Iceland relies on its membership to NATO for all its defense, should the need arise.
Countries like the United States are on the other end of this spectrum. The U.S. spends the most of any country in the world on its military. In fact, it spends more than the next ten nations combined on their respective militaries. Much of this spending goes to keeping U.S. forces outfitted with the most technologically advanced gear, aircraft and vehicles. However, 24/7 Wall St. is focusing on countries that are spending the least on their militaries. (Here is what the U.S. spent on military every year since 1970.)
To identify which countries spent the least on their military, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed data on U.S. military spending from the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute Military Expenditure Database, for the 2022 fiscal year. Figures are in current U.S. dollars. We included supplementary data on military expenditure as a percent of GDP, a percent of government spending, region, and 2023 population data from World Population Review. We only included countries with current up-to-date financial data.
Here is a look at the countries that spend the least on their military:
Why Are We Covering This?
The balance between military expenditure and other societal needs is a complex challenge for countries with limited resources, requiring careful consideration to ensure both security and prosperity. This also explains many modern military alliances and where they come from.
30. Equatorial Guinea
- Military expenditure (2022): $156.8 million
- Military expenditure as a pct. of GDP (2022): 1.10%
- Military expenditure as a pct. of government spending (2022): 8.03%
- Population (2023): 1,675,000
- Region: Africa
29. Kyrgyztan
- Military expenditure (2022): $149.8 million
- Military expenditure as a pct. of GDP (2022): 1.48%
- Military expenditure as a pct. of government spending (2022): 4.32%
- Population (2023): 6,975,000
- Region: Central Asia
28. Mongolia
- Military expenditure (2022): $118.4 million
- Military expenditure as a pct. of GDP (2022): 0.60%
- Military expenditure as a pct. of government spending (2022): 1.78%
- Population (2023): 3,398,000
- Region: East Asia
27. Somalia
- Military expenditure (2022): $115.1 million
- Military expenditure as a pct. of GDP (2022): N/A
- Military expenditure as a pct. of government spending (2022): 20.37%
- Population (2023): 17,600,000
- Region: Africa
26. Kosovo
- Military expenditure (2022): $107.6 million
- Military expenditure as a pct. of GDP (2022): 1.13%
- Military expenditure as a pct. of government spending (2022): 3.83%
- Population (2023): 1,873,000
- Region: Central Europe
25. Tajikistan
- Military expenditure (2022): $103.5 million
- Military expenditure as a pct. of GDP (2022): 1.02%
- Military expenditure as a pct. of government spending (2022): 3.79%
- Population (2023): 9,953,000
- Region: Central Asia
24. Burundi
- Military expenditure (2022): $101.4 million
- Military expenditure as a pct. of GDP (2022): 2.76%
- Military expenditure as a pct. of government spending (2022): 7.22%
- Population (2023): 12,890,000
- Region: Africa
23. Madagascar
- Military expenditure (2022): $98 million
- Military expenditure as a pct. of GDP (2022): 0.65%
- Military expenditure as a pct. of government spending (2022): 3.15%
- Population (2023): 29,610,000
- Region: Africa
22. Montenegro
- Military expenditure (2022): $98 million
- Military expenditure as a pct. of GDP (2022): 1.61%
- Military expenditure as a pct. of government spending (2022): 3.95%
- Population (2023): 617,213
- Region: Central Europe
21. Papua New Guinea
- Military expenditure (2022): $97.5 million
- Military expenditure as a pct. of GDP (2022): 0.33%
- Military expenditure as a pct. of government spending (2022): 1.55%
- Population (2023): 10,480,000
- Region: Oceania
20. Benin
- Military expenditure (2022): $97.2 million
- Military expenditure as a pct. of GDP (2022): 0.56%
- Military expenditure as a pct. of government spending (2022): 3.03%
- Population (2023): 13,350,000
- Region: Africa
19. Malta
- Military expenditure (2022): $87 million
- Military expenditure as a pct. of GDP (2022): 0.50%
- Military expenditure as a pct. of government spending (2022): 1.22%
- Population (2023): 531,113
- Region: Western Europe
18. Guyana
- Military expenditure (2022): $84.3 million
- Military expenditure as a pct. of GDP (2022): 0.57%
- Military expenditure as a pct. of government spending (2022): 3.78%
- Population (2023): 808,726
- Region: Americas
17. Nicaragua
- Military expenditure (2022): $84.2 million
- Military expenditure as a pct. of GDP (2022): 0.53%
- Military expenditure as a pct. of government spending (2022): 1.97%
- Population (2023): 6,948,000
- Region: Americas
16. Malawi
- Military expenditure (2022): $75.8 million
- Military expenditure as a pct. of GDP (2022): 0.64%
- Military expenditure as a pct. of government spending (2022): 2.86%
- Population (2023): 20,410,000
- Region: Africa
15. Eswatini
- Military expenditure (2022): $74.3 million
- Military expenditure as a pct. of GDP (2022): 1.65%
- Military expenditure as a pct. of government spending (2022): N/A
- Population (2023): 1,202,000
- Region: Africa
14. Fiji
- Military expenditure (2022): $66.8 million
- Military expenditure as a pct. of GDP (2022): 1.40%
- Military expenditure as a pct. of government spending (2022): 4.22%
- Population (2023): 929,766
- Region: Oceania
13. Moldova
- Military expenditure (2022): $47.7 million
- Military expenditure as a pct. of GDP (2022): 0.32%
- Military expenditure as a pct. of government spending (2022): 0.88%
- Population (2023): 2,539,000
- Region: Eastern Europe
12. Timor Leste
- Military expenditure (2022): $44.3 million
- Military expenditure as a pct. of GDP (2022): 1.11%
- Military expenditure as a pct. of government spending (2022): 2.55%
- Population (2023): 1,341,000
- Region: South East Asia
11. Central African Republic
- Military expenditure (2022): $42 million
- Military expenditure as a pct. of GDP (2022): 1.70%
- Military expenditure as a pct. of government spending (2022): 8.96%
- Population (2023): 5,579,000
- Region: Africa
10. Lesotho
- Military expenditure (2022): $34.7 million
- Military expenditure as a pct. of GDP (2022): 1.47%
- Military expenditure as a pct. of government spending (2022): 2.60%
- Population (2023): 2,306,000
- Region: Africa
9. Seychelles
- Military expenditure (2022): $26.1 million
- Military expenditure as a pct. of GDP (2022): 1.38%
- Military expenditure as a pct. of government spending (2022): 3.20%
- Population (2023): 119,878
- Region: Africa
8. Guinea-Bissau
- Military expenditure (2022): $24.5 million
- Military expenditure as a pct. of GDP (2022): 1.61%
- Military expenditure as a pct. of government spending (2022): 7.24%
- Population (2023): 2,106,000
- Region: Africa
7. Sierra Leone
- Military expenditure (2022): $24.5 million
- Military expenditure as a pct. of GDP (2022): 0.60%
- Military expenditure as a pct. of government spending (2022): 2.71%
- Population (2023): 8,606,000
- Region: Africa
6. Belize
- Military expenditure (2022): $23.7 million
- Military expenditure as a pct. of GDP (2022): 0.86%
- Military expenditure as a pct. of government spending (2022): 3.57%
- Population (2023): 405,272
- Region: Americas
5. Mauritius
- Military expenditure (2022): $20.3 million
- Military expenditure as a pct. of GDP (2022): 0.17%
- Military expenditure as a pct. of government spending (2022): 0.59%
- Population (2023): 1,263,000
- Region: Africa
4. Liberia
- Military expenditure (2022): $18.7 million
- Military expenditure as a pct. of GDP (2022): 1.27%
- Military expenditure as a pct. of government spending (2022): 1.61%
- Population (2023): 5,303,000
- Region: Africa
3. Gambia
- Military expenditure (2022): $15.2 million
- Military expenditure as a pct. of GDP (2022): 0.69%
- Military expenditure as a pct. of government spending (2022): 2.96%
- Population (2023): 2,706,000
- Region: Africa
2. Haiti
- Military expenditure (2022): $12.6 million
- Military expenditure as a pct. of GDP (2022): 0.07%
- Military expenditure as a pct. of government spending (2022): 0.69%
- Population (2023): 11,580,000
- Region: Americas
1. Cape Verde
- Military expenditure (2022): $10.3 million
- Military expenditure as a pct. of GDP (2022): 0.55%
- Military expenditure as a pct. of government spending (2022): 1.57%
- Population (2023): 593,149
- Region: Africa
