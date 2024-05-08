Every Rank in the US Air Force, And What They're Paid samoila ionut / Shutterstock.com

Up until the establishment of the U.S. Space Force in 2019, the U.S. Air Force has been the youngest branch in the U.S. armed forces, established just in 1947. The branch’s history, however, begins with the U.S. Army Signal Corps, which in 1907 formed an Aeronautical Division. By World War I, fixed-winged aircraft were involved in ground attacks. Since then the USAF has become the most powerful air force in the world. (See: Nations With the Largest Air Forces in the World.)

Like all U.S. military personnel, Air Force members are paid a minimum basic pay based on rank and years of service. The Department of Defense budget increased that pay by 5.2% in 2024 — the highest increase of the past two decades.

To find every rank in the USAF, and what they’re paid, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed 2024 basic pay tables from the Defense Finance and Accounting Service for the Department of Defense as well as Air Force ranks from the DOD. These ranks were matched with pay grades and are ordered by the maximum possible annual base pay (we used the monthly pay to calculate annual pay), with the minimum pay used as tie breaker.

It is important to note that all military members also receive basic allowance for subsistence, which amounts to about $3,803 a year for officers and $5,523 a year for enlisted personnel. For the Air Force there are also other allowances, depending on the different roles. For example, there can be clothing allowances of hundreds to well over $1,000. There can be hazardous duty incentive pay of $150 to $250 a month depending on rank. There are also aviation incentive pay and critical skill incentive pay.

As for the basic pay, the ranks of Airman Basic through Senior Airman make the least. These service members are usually either in some kind of training (basic or specialized) or on their initial assignment. They are followed by Staff Sergeants through Master Sergeants or First Sergeants, who often take on leadership responsibility and are termed noncommissioned officers. The highest ranking enlisted Air Force ranks are Chief Master Sergeant through Chief Master Sergeant of the Air Force.

Commissioned ranks are generally the highest paid in the USAF, especially the higher the rank. The highest paid ranks in the USAF are Colonels through Generals — a four star rank. They can make over $150,000 a year. Generals who have 20 years of experience or more and vast amounts of personnel under their command can make over $200,000 a year in basic pay. To compare, the average CEO pay is $258,900, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

(It is important to note that the O-1E to O-3E officers – those with previous enlisted active-duty service – get paid extra in acknowledgement of their service time and experience.)

Why Are We Covering This

Source: Mehaniq / Shutterstock.com

he U.S. military services collectively missed recruiting goals by about 41,000 recruits in 2023, the DOD noted recently. While the Air Force tries to attract recruits by paying enlistment bonuses of up to $50,000, it is also important for those considering a career in the Air Force to know about pay.

24. Academy Cadets

Source: Thomas Trompeter / Shutterstock.com

Pay with yrs of service: $1,339.50 a month or $16,074.00 a year

$1,339.50 a month or $16,074.00 a year Pay with 40 yrs of service: a month or $0.00 a year

a month or $0.00 a year Annual pay with over 4 yrs of service: $0.00

$0.00 Annual pay with over 10 yrs of service: $0.00

$0.00 Annual pay with over 20 yrs of service: $0.00

23. E-1 <4 mos Airman Basic

Source: Militarist / Shutterstock.com

Pay with <4 mos yrs of service: $1,865.10 a month or $22,381.20 a year

$1,865.10 a month or $22,381.20 a year Pay with 40 yrs of service: a month or $0.00 a year

a month or $0.00 a year Annual pay with over 4 yrs of service: $0.00

$0.00 Annual pay with over 10 yrs of service: $0.00

$0.00 Annual pay with over 20 yrs of service: $0.00

22. E-1 >4 mos Airman Basic

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Pay with <2 yrs of service: $2,017.20 a month or $24,206.40 a year

$2,017.20 a month or $24,206.40 a year Pay with 40 yrs of service: $2,017.20 a month or $24,206.40 a year

$2,017.20 a month or $24,206.40 a year Annual pay with over 4 yrs of service: $24,206.40

$24,206.40 Annual pay with over 10 yrs of service: $24,206.40

$24,206.40 Annual pay with over 20 yrs of service: $24,206.40

21. E-2 Airman (Amn)

Source: Glen Richard / iStock via Getty Images

Pay with <2 yrs of service: $2,261.10 a month or $27,133.20 a year

$2,261.10 a month or $27,133.20 a year Pay with 40 yrs of service: $2,261.10 a month or $27,133.20 a year

$2,261.10 a month or $27,133.20 a year Annual pay with over 4 yrs of service: $27,133.20

$27,133.20 Annual pay with over 10 yrs of service: $27,133.20

$27,133.20 Annual pay with over 20 yrs of service: $27,133.20

20. E-3 Airman First Class (A1C)

Source: usairforce / Flickr

Pay with <2 yrs of service: $2,377.50 a month or $28,530.00 a year

$2,377.50 a month or $28,530.00 a year Pay with 40 yrs of service: $2,680.20 a month or $32,162.40 a year

$2,680.20 a month or $32,162.40 a year Annual pay with over 4 yrs of service: $32,162.40

$32,162.40 Annual pay with over 10 yrs of service: $32,162.40

$32,162.40 Annual pay with over 20 yrs of service: $32,162.40

19. E-4 Senior Airman (SrA)

Source: 39955793@N07 / Flickr

Pay with <2 yrs of service: $2,633.70 a month or $31,604.40 a year

$2,633.70 a month or $31,604.40 a year Pay with 40 yrs of service: $3,197.40 a month or $38,368.80 a year

$3,197.40 a month or $38,368.80 a year Annual pay with over 4 yrs of service: $36,795.60

$36,795.60 Annual pay with over 10 yrs of service: $38,368.80

$38,368.80 Annual pay with over 20 yrs of service: $38,368.80

18. E-5 Staff Sergeant (SSgt)

Source: Militarist / Shutterstock.com

Pay with <2 yrs of service: $2,872.20 a month or $34,466.40 a year

$2,872.20 a month or $34,466.40 a year Pay with 40 yrs of service: $4,076.40 a month or $48,916.80 a year

$4,076.40 a month or $48,916.80 a year Annual pay with over 4 yrs of service: $40,388.40

$40,388.40 Annual pay with over 10 yrs of service: $48,625.20

$48,625.20 Annual pay with over 20 yrs of service: $48,916.80

17. O-1 Second Lieutenant (2d Lt)

Source: Ivan Cholakov / Shutterstock.com

Pay with <2 yrs of service: $3,826.20 a month or $45,914.40 a year

$3,826.20 a month or $45,914.40 a year Pay with 40 yrs of service: $4,814.70 a month or $57,776.40 a year

$4,814.70 a month or $57,776.40 a year Annual pay with over 4 yrs of service: $57,776.40

$57,776.40 Annual pay with over 10 yrs of service: $57,776.40

$57,776.40 Annual pay with over 20 yrs of service: $57,776.40

16. E-6 Technical Sergeant (TSgt)

Pay with <2 yrs of service: $3,135.60 a month or $37,627.20 a year

$3,135.60 a month or $37,627.20 a year Pay with 40 yrs of service: $4,856.40 a month or $58,276.80 a year

$4,856.40 a month or $58,276.80 a year Annual pay with over 4 yrs of service: $45,010.80

$45,010.80 Annual pay with over 10 yrs of service: $52,653.60

$52,653.60 Annual pay with over 20 yrs of service: $58,276.80

15. O-1E Second Lieutenant (2d Lt)

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Pay with 4 yrs of service: $4,814.70 a month or $57,776.40 a year

$4,814.70 a month or $57,776.40 a year Pay with 40 yrs of service: $5,978.10 a month or $71,737.20 a year

$5,978.10 a month or $71,737.20 a year Annual pay with over 4 yrs of service: $57,776.40

$57,776.40 Annual pay with over 10 yrs of service: $66,308.40

$66,308.40 Annual pay with over 20 yrs of service: $71,737.20

14. O-2 First Lieutenant (1st Lt)

Source: my_public_domain_photos / Flickr

Pay with <2 yrs of service: $4,408.50 a month or $52,902.00 a year

$4,408.50 a month or $52,902.00 a year Pay with 40 yrs of service: $6,100.80 a month or $73,209.60 a year

$6,100.80 a month or $73,209.60 a year Annual pay with over 4 yrs of service: $71,737.20

$71,737.20 Annual pay with over 10 yrs of service: $73,209.60

$73,209.60 Annual pay with over 20 yrs of service: $73,209.60

13. E-7 Master Sergeant (MSgt) / First Sergeant

Source: Bumble Dee / Shutterstock.com

Pay with <2 yrs of service: $3,624.90 a month or $43,498.80 a year

$3,624.90 a month or $43,498.80 a year Pay with 40 yrs of service: $6,515.70 a month or $78,188.40 a year

$6,515.70 a month or $78,188.40 a year Annual pay with over 4 yrs of service: $51,699.60

$51,699.60 Annual pay with over 10 yrs of service: $58,636.80

$58,636.80 Annual pay with over 20 yrs of service: $69,094.80

12. O-2E First Lieutenant (1st Lt)

Source: Joris van Boven / Shutterstock.com

Pay with 4 yrs of service: $5,978.10 a month or $71,737.20 a year

$5,978.10 a month or $71,737.20 a year Pay with 40 yrs of service: $7,065.00 a month or $84,780.00 a year

$7,065.00 a month or $84,780.00 a year Annual pay with over 4 yrs of service: $71,737.20

$71,737.20 Annual pay with over 10 yrs of service: $79,473.60

$79,473.60 Annual pay with over 20 yrs of service: $84,780.00

11. E-8 Senior Master Sergeant (SMSgt) / First Sergeant

Source: rgrundke / Shutterstock.com

Pay with 8 yrs of service: $5,214.90 a month or $62,578.80 a year

$5,214.90 a month or $62,578.80 a year Pay with 40 yrs of service: $7,437.30 a month or $89,247.60 a year

$7,437.30 a month or $89,247.60 a year Annual pay with over 4 yrs of service: $0.00

$0.00 Annual pay with over 10 yrs of service: $65,347.20

$65,347.20 Annual pay with over 20 yrs of service: $77,389.20

10. O-3 Captain (Capt)

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia

Pay with <2 yrs of service: $5,102.10 a month or $61,225.20 a year

$5,102.10 a month or $61,225.20 a year Pay with 40 yrs of service: $8,301.00 a month or $99,612.00 a year

$8,301.00 a month or $99,612.00 a year Annual pay with over 4 yrs of service: $81,673.20

$81,673.20 Annual pay with over 10 yrs of service: $92,660.40

$92,660.40 Annual pay with over 20 yrs of service: $99,612.00

9. O-3E Captain (Capt)

Source: bbevren / iStock via Getty Images

Pay with 4 yrs of service: $6,806.10 a month or $81,673.20 a year

$6,806.10 a month or $81,673.20 a year Pay with 40 yrs of service: $8,859.00 a month or $106,308.00 a year

$8,859.00 a month or $106,308.00 a year Annual pay with over 4 yrs of service: $81,673.20

$81,673.20 Annual pay with over 10 yrs of service: $92,660.40

$92,660.40 Annual pay with over 20 yrs of service: $106,308.00

8. O-4 Major (Maj)

Pay with <2 yrs of service: $5,803.20 a month or $69,638.40 a year

$5,803.20 a month or $69,638.40 a year Pay with 40 yrs of service: $9,689.10 a month or $116,269.20 a year

$9,689.10 a month or $116,269.20 a year Annual pay with over 4 yrs of service: $87,184.80

$87,184.80 Annual pay with over 10 yrs of service: $104,209.20

$104,209.20 Annual pay with over 20 yrs of service: $116,269.20

7. E-9 Chief Master Sergeant (CMSgt) / First Sergeant / Command Chief Master Sergeant

Source: Ivan Cholakov / Shutterstock.com

Pay with 10 yrs of service: $6,370.50 a month or $76,446.00 a year

$6,370.50 a month or $76,446.00 a year Pay with 40 yrs of service: $9,891.30 a month or $118,695.60 a year

$9,891.30 a month or $118,695.60 a year Annual pay with over 4 yrs of service: $0.00

$0.00 Annual pay with over 10 yrs of service: $76,446.00

$76,446.00 Annual pay with over 20 yrs of service: $89,665.20

7. E-9 Chief Master Sergeant of the Air Force (CMSAF)

Source: US Army Europe Images, CC BY 2.0 , via Wikimedia Commons

Pay with 10 yrs of service: $6,370.50 a month or $76,446.00 a year

$6,370.50 a month or $76,446.00 a year Pay with 40 yrs of service: $9,891.30 a month or $118,695.60 a year

$9,891.30 a month or $118,695.60 a year Annual pay with over 4 yrs of service: $0.00

$0.00 Annual pay with over 10 yrs of service: $76,446.00

$76,446.00 Annual pay with over 20 yrs of service: $89,665.20

6. O-5 Lieutenant Colonel (Lt Col)

Source: isafmedia / Flickr

Pay with <2 yrs of service: $6,725.70 a month or $80,708.40 a year

$6,725.70 a month or $80,708.40 a year Pay with 40 yrs of service: $11,426.70 a month or $137,120.40 a year

$11,426.70 a month or $137,120.40 a year Annual pay with over 4 yrs of service: $98,395.20

$98,395.20 Annual pay with over 10 yrs of service: $109,836.00

$109,836.00 Annual pay with over 20 yrs of service: $133,117.20

5. O-6 Colonel (Col)

Source: thescang / Flickr

Pay with <2 yrs of service: $8,067.90 a month or $96,814.80 a year

$8,067.90 a month or $96,814.80 a year Pay with 40 yrs of service: $14,282.40 a month or $171,388.80 a year

$14,282.40 a month or $171,388.80 a year Annual pay with over 4 yrs of service: $113,338.80

$113,338.80 Annual pay with over 10 yrs of service: $119,296.80

$119,296.80 Annual pay with over 20 yrs of service: $152,125.20

4. O-7 Brigadier General (Brig Gen)

Source: my_public_domain_photos / Flickr

Pay with <2 yrs of service: $10,638.90 a month or $127,666.80 a year

$10,638.90 a month or $127,666.80 a year Pay with 40 yrs of service: $15,895.80 a month or $190,749.60 a year

$15,895.80 a month or $190,749.60 a year Annual pay with over 4 yrs of service: $138,528.00

$138,528.00 Annual pay with over 10 yrs of service: $150,890.40

$150,890.40 Annual pay with over 20 yrs of service: $186,051.60

3. O-8 Major General (Maj Gen)

Pay with <2 yrs of service: $12,803.70 a month or $153,644.40 a year

$12,803.70 a month or $153,644.40 a year Pay with 40 yrs of service: $18,458.10 a month or $221,497.20 a year

$18,458.10 a month or $221,497.20 a year Annual pay with over 4 yrs of service: $162,950.40

$162,950.40 Annual pay with over 10 yrs of service: $175,701.60

$175,701.60 Annual pay with over 20 yrs of service: $205,747.20

2. O-9 Lieutenant General (Lt Gen)

Source: Red Flag, Nellis AFB, NV - F-15E Strike Eagle 90-0237 391st Fighter Squadron 366th Fighter Wing - Mountain Home Air Force Base, Idaho. by TDelCoro / BY-SA 2.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.0/)

Pay with 20 yrs of service: $18,096.00 a month or $217,152.00 a year

$18,096.00 a month or $217,152.00 a year Pay with 40 yrs of service: $18,491.70 a month or $221,900.40 a year

$18,491.70 a month or $221,900.40 a year Annual pay with over 4 yrs of service: $0.00

$0.00 Annual pay with over 10 yrs of service: $0.00

$0.00 Annual pay with over 20 yrs of service: $217,152.00

1. O-10 General (Gen)

Source: Public Domain/Wikipedia Commons

Pay with 20 yrs of service: $18,491.70 a month or $221,900.40 a year

$18,491.70 a month or $221,900.40 a year Pay with 40 yrs of service: $18,491.70 a month or $221,900.40 a year

$18,491.70 a month or $221,900.40 a year Annual pay with over 4 yrs of service: $0.00

$0.00 Annual pay with over 10 yrs of service: $0.00

$0.00 Annual pay with over 20 yrs of service: $221,900.40

1. O-10 General of the Air Force

Source: GLF Media / Shutterstock.com

Pay with 20 yrs of service: $18,491.70 a month or $221,900.40 a year

$18,491.70 a month or $221,900.40 a year Pay with 40 yrs of service: $18,491.70 a month or $221,900.40 a year

$18,491.70 a month or $221,900.40 a year Annual pay with over 4 yrs of service: $0.00

$0.00 Annual pay with over 10 yrs of service: $0.00

$0.00 Annual pay with over 20 yrs of service: $221,900.40

While initial wages may seem low, these are basic pays and do not include any allowances many personnel received, in addition to different benefits and career training. Here we aim to at least provide an overview of the basic pay of Air Force ranks.