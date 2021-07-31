The Best Netflix Shows to Watch Right Now

Streaming services have been a godsend during the COVID pandemic, enabling people to watch or rewatch great shows when many other entertainment options have been unavailable. In some regards, Netflix is the grandfather of them all. Founded by Reed Hastings in 1997, it began selling and renting DVDs by mail. It introduced streaming in 2007 and began producing its own content in 2012. Now it has a vast library of films and television shows, original and otherwise, and hundreds of millions of subscribers all over the world. This is every state’s favorite show on Netflix in 2020.

24/7 Tempo has compiled a list of the all-time best Netflix shows based on Rotten Tomatoes ratings. Topping the list is “Master of None,” an award-winning comedy-drama TV series that is now more than five years old. Created by Aziz Ansari and Alan Yang, it tells the story of a young actor, played by Ansari, and his personal and professional adventures. It has had guest appearances by stars such as Claire Danes and Angela Bassett. Read here for America’s most loved TV personalities.

To identify the all-time best Netflix shows to watch, 24/7 Tempo reviewed the TV shows airing on Netflix with the highest Certified Fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes, an online movie and TV review aggregator, as of April 27, 2021. To be considered, shows needed to have a rating of at least 60% and be reviewed by at least 10 people, with ties being broken by the number of reviews.

The list covers every subject imaginable. There’s “GLOW,” an acronym for the Gorgeous Ladies of Wrestling, about a group of Hollywood misfits who get involved in the women’s professional wrestling circuit in the 1980s. From the same era, there’s also “Cobra Kai,” a martial arts comedy-drama series based on the movie “The Karate Kid” and, like that movie, starring Ralph Macchio.

Then there’s “Money Heist,” a Spanish crime series that became the most-watched non-English-language series on Netflix, until it was supplanted this year by the French-language original “Lupin.” There are also animated shows such as “Bojack Horseman,” with a cast that includes Will Arnett and Aaron Paul, and “Big Mouth,” starring Nick Kroll and John Mulaney. The variety is endless.