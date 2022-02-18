America's Best Companies to Work For, According to Black Workers

As we observe Black History Month, one question of interest is what are America’s best companies for Black workers? Recent findings from Glassdoor, a workplace review site, have helped to answer that question.

To identify America’s best companies to work for, according to Black workers, 24/7 Wall St. examined Glassdoor’s “10 Companies That Black Employees Say Are Committed to Advancing Their Careers,” which is based on thousands of ratings from Black employees between Jan. 1, 2021 to Dec. 31, 2021. Only employers with a minimum of 20 career opportunities ratings from Black employees during 2021 and a minimum of 1,000 employees overall were considered.

Last year, Glassdoor began allowing users to view employee sentiment and pay data by demographic group. Such breakdowns provide insight into how Black employees rate their workplace experiences and how those experiences compare to non-Black workers. (These are the worst states for Black Americans.)

Based on the recently published data, the overall average rating of companies by Black employees is 3.5, lower than the rating of 3.8 by all employees. (These are states with the highest Black unemployment.)

When it comes to workplace factor ratings, diversity and inclusion holds the highest rating (3.6) among Black employees. According to Glassdoor, this is indicative of “strong approval of the progress employers have made to date towards diversifying the workforce.”

Meanwhile, the ratings for senior leadership holds the lowest score (3.1), suggesting the need for senior executives to work harder on building trust, increasing transparency, and unifying employees around common goals, per Glassdoor.

The companies that rated the highest are in the sectors of finance, accounting, aerospace and airlines, service, and technology.

Delta Air Lines, which tops the list, released a report last month on the progress the Atlanta-based air carrier is making in diversity, equity, and inclusion. Microsoft, ranked second, has a Blacks at Microsoft program focused on supporting growth and development of Black employees at the Redmond, Washington-based tech giant.

Aerospace company Northrop Grumman, the No. 3 company on the list, acknowledges its Black engineer of the year in a ceremony that the Falls Church, Virginia, company will hold later in February.

