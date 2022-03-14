Worst Movies to Stream on Amazon Prime This Month

Every month, Amazon Prime takes some movies off its lineup and adds others, and the variety of what’s available is always impressive: There’s always something for everybody. But there’s also always something for nobody – movies that have been panned by audiences and critics alike, and that you’re probably better off not wasting your time on.

To determine the worst movies to stream on Amazon Prime this month, 24/7 Tempo developed an index using average ratings on IMDb, an online movie database owned by Amazon, and a combination of audience scores and Tomatometer scores on Rotten Tomatoes, an online movie and TV review aggregator, as of February 2022, weighting all ratings equally. We considered only movies with at least 5,000 audience votes on either IMDb or Rotten Tomatoes, and ruled out documentaries. (Data on streaming availability, current as of this month, comes from the streaming guide Reelgood, and directorial credits are from IMDb.)

The worst movie of all, according to our index, is “All About Steve,” which was supposed to be a romantic comedy but which has been described by critics as “creepy,” “sour,” “painful,” and “insufferable.” The leads are Sandra Bullock and Bradley Cooper, both very popular actors, but the movie certainly isn’t popular. It has an IMDb user rating of 4.8/10, a Rotten Tomatoes audience score of 30%, and a Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score of just 6%. (These are the 20 worst romance movies ever made.)

The second worst movie is “Kickin’ It Old Skool,” a would-be comedy about a breakdancer who hits his head during a talent show and slips into a coma for 20 years. It has an IMDb user rating of 4.6/10 and Rotten Tomatoes audience and Tomatometer scores of 42% and 2%, respectively. It features a cast you’ve never heard of in a movie you never want to see.

Click here to see the worst movies to stream on Amazon Prime this month

At No. 3 is “Turistas,” about a group of international backpackers who find themselves in the clutches of an underground organ-harvesting ring in Brazil. Sounds like a lot of fun. “Turistas” has an ensemble cast that includes Olivia Wilde, who has since appeared in and directed critically acclaimed movies, but this was not a high point of her career.

At No. 4 is “Big Mommas: Like Father, Like Son,” the third and final installment in the Big Momma series. It might deserve some respect for a creative title, but not a lot more. (For more dud follow-up films, here are the 25 worst movie sequels of all time.)