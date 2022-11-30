Taylor Swift's Most Popular Albums

After a two-year hiatus, pop singer and hit-making machine Taylor Swift released her latest album, “Midnights,” on Oct. 21. Almost immediately, it sold 1.578 million units, joining her nine other studio LPs that went platinum – and trailing only Adele’s “25” for the biggest debut by a female performer in Billboard history. (Swift can also claim one of the most dominant reigns in Billboard history.)

“Midnights” brought Swift a bevy of other distinctions. She became the first artist to have five albums debut with over a million units sold in their first week, based on data from Nielsen.

“Midnights” also sold 575,000 copies on vinyl for the week, the most since modern-day tracking of weekly vinyl sales began in 1991. By reaching No. 1, “Midnights” tied Swift with Barbra Streisand for most chart-topping albums recorded by a female performer – 11. (Swift re-released her versions of earlier albums “Fearless” and “Red,” both of which went to No. 1.)

To determine Taylor Swift’s top 10 charting studio albums, 24/7 Tempo reviewed performance data on the Billboard 200 album charts. Albums were ranked based on an inverse score wherein a week at No. 1 is worth 200 points, a week at No. 2 worth 199 points, and so on, up to a week at No. 200 worth one point. Billboard data is current through the week of November 19, 2022. While the recently released “Midnights” currently ranks as No. 10, it will likely climb over the following year as the album spends more time on the Billboard 200. (The singer-songwriter has also been a commanding presence on Billboard’s Hot 100 singles charts. These are Taylor Swift’s biggest hits.)

Nine of Swift’s albums have been on the Billboard 200 album chart for more than 100 weeks. The current leader, “1989,” has spent 414 weeks on that chart. That LP and the album “Fearless” each occupied the No. 1 position for 11 weeks.