Veganism is the Least Popular Diet in the United States

Decades ago, almost all Americans ate meat and potatoes, if they could afford them. Even the fast food chains grew up around these staples. In recent years, people have started to move away from beef, chicken, and even fish. The term “vegetarian” is used more frequently.

Another type of diet preference is "veganism". Most people do not know what the term means. Is it any wonder that veganism is the least popular diet in America?

Why is a vegan diet unpopular? A strict vegan diet completely excludes any and all animal and animal-derived products, from meat to eggs to dairy and, for some people, even honey. A good way to look at why this diet has gone nowhere is that Americans eat an average of 55 pounds of meat annually, Per capita egg consumption is just above 285. People want meat and eggs, but not just vegetables. (But for those who do like veganism, these are the 35 best vegan restaurants in America.)

While beef can increase the change of coronary artery disease, a vegan diet can be even worse. According to St Luke’s Hospital Research, a vegan diet can cause, “Hair loss, weak bones, muscle wasting, skin rashes, hypothyroidism, and anemia are other issues that have been observed in those strictly following a vegan diet.”

While there is an argument that, on balance, a vegan diet can be good for people. But not very many people want to eat that way.

