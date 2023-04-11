Sloppy Mistakes in 28 of America's Most Famous Movies

Making movies is a complicated business. Logistics concerns, rewriting scripts, massaging stars’ egos, and avoiding cost overruns are just some of the issues confronting producers and directors. Mistakes happen and filmmakers pray the miscues don’t show up on screen. But sometimes they do.

24/7 Tempo has compiled a list of infamous mistakes in movies by culling information from websites such as moviemistakes.com, IMDb, and BestLife. There are mistakes in thousands of movies, including some of the greatest films of all time. IMDb divides movie missteps into several categories: continuity mistakes, plot holes, presence of film crews, and factual errors (like historical and/or geographic inaccuracies). Because the overwhelming majority of movie missteps are continuity mistakes, our list focuses primarily on the other, more glaring, categories.

Click here to learn about sloppy mistakes in 28 of America’s most famous movies

Continuity errors are by far the most common stumbles found in motion pictures – for instance, differing levels of beverages in the same scene or hair parted on different sides. These types of slips can be found in even the greatest films – “Casablanca,” “Citizen Kane,” and “To Kill a Mockingbird” to name just a few. (For some lesser-known cinematic treasures, consider some of the best movie classics you;’ve never seen available to stream right now.)

Catching a film crew in the reflection of a window is another common movie fumble as is a telltale peek at cables, dolly tracks, or other cinematic equipment..

Stanley Kubrick was a famously scrupulous director, but nevertheless is represented by two movies on this list. Though he was nominated for an Academy Award on a number of occasions, he never won one. Joining his films on this list, however, are examples from such Oscar-winning directors as Billy Wilder, Roman Polanski, Steven Spielberg, Sam Mendes, and Miloš Forman. (Here are 25 great directors with the most box office bombs.)