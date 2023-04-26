States That Sent the Most Troops to Fight in World War II

Before formally entering World War II in December 1941, the United States established itself as “the arsenal of democracy,” supplying overseas allies with weapons to confront the fascist threat posed by the Axis powers. By war’s end, the U.S. not only produced nearly two-thirds of Allied military equipment, but it also mobilized over 16.3 million troops – more than any other Allied country except the Soviet Union.

In 1945, the final year of WWII, an estimated 12.2 million Americans served in the military, up from only about 334,500 in 1939, the year the war began with Germany’s invasion of Poland. The mass military mobilization – including both draftees and volunteers – was the largest in U.S. history and drew thousands of men and women from all 48 states, as well as Alaska and Hawaii, neither of which had been granted statehood at the time of the war.

Using data from The National Archives, 24/7 Wall St. identified the states where the most people enlisted in World War II. States are ranked by the number of people who were residing there at the time they enlisted in the U.S. Army or U.S. Army Air Forces during the war.

According to The National Archives records, anywhere from about 1,800 to over 930,000 Americans enlisted in the Army from each of the now 50 states during WWII. However, official records acknowledge that about 13% of all Army enlistees at the time are not reflected in these numbers. Adjusting for the undercount, approximate enlistment figures from each state fall between 2,000 and 1.1 million residents. (Here is a look at the nations that mobilized the most troops during WWII.)

Perhaps not surprisingly, the states with the largest populations in 1940 were also the states that sent the most troops to fight in the war. New York, for example, was the most populous state in the country in 1940, with nearly 13.5 million residents. New York was also the only state where over 1 million residents are estimated to have enlisted during the war.

However, accounting for variation in population base, New York’s contribution in manpower to the war effort is more modest. An estimated 7.8% of all New Yorkers enlisted during the war, only the 12th largest share of the 50 states. Depending on the state, the share of residents who enlisted in the Army in the Second World War ranges from less than 3% to over 10%. (Here is a look at the states with the most living WWII veterans.)

