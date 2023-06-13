14 Americans Currently in Prison for Being Spies

Spies – individuals engaged in the clandestine world of espionage – play a significant role in the realm of international affairs. While some spies may successfully carry out their covert operations undetected, others are eventually caught, prosecuted, and incarcerated (at the least).

24/7 Tempo has compiled a list of Americans currently serving prison time for their roles as spies for foreign governments that endangered the security of the United States. Many of these people served in U.S. secret service agencies such as the CIA. We assembled the list using information from the FBI, the Department of Justice, and media sources such as the BBC and CNN. (Here’s a list of the most famous spies in history.)

The spies on this list sold out – or attempted to sell out – our nation for a variety of motives. Some acted out of ideological beliefs (for instance, believing that a communist system is superior to ours), some to serve their own nation’s interests, and others simply for financial gain.

Regardless of their reasons, their crimes involved betraying the trust bestowed upon them by their own countries and engaging in activities that threatened state secrets, military operations, diplomatic relations, and sometimes the very lives of agents in the field. (These are the most infamous cases of betrayal in U.S. history.)

Click here to read about 14 Americans convicted of espionage

From high-profile espionage cases involving prominent double agents to lesser-known incidents involving operatives working in the shadows, these spies now face the consequences of their actions within the confines of prison walls.