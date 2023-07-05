The Only Countries Where Most People Are Not Biased Against Women

Despite advancements in women’s rights, no country has achieved true gender parity, and the effects on women’s lives are quantifiable. The global gender gap in 2022 closed by 68.1%, according to the World Economic Forum Global Gender Gap Report 2022. At the current rate of progress, the report adds, it will take132 years to reach full parity. (Take a look at the U.S. metros with the worst pay gaps.)

A leading factor in the disparity between women’s and men’s income, health, education, and security is the existence of gender biases, including the beliefs that men make better business executives or that women should maintain the household rather than pursuing higher education. While biases exist throughout every nation and culture, some countries are far less biased against women than others.

To identify the countries least biased against women, 24/7 Tempo reviewed the 2023 Gender Social Norms Index from Human Development Reports, an annual report commissioned by the United Nations Development Programme released most years since 1990. Of the 91 countries with statistics on bias, 60 have been updated to the 2017-2022 survey period. We listed the seven countries in the latest survey where a majority of adult country residents have no gender bias. It is worth noting that Sweden and Norway, where a majority of residents reported no bias in 2010-2014 and 2005-2009, were excluded due to lack of updated survey data.

The GSNI attempts to quantify biases against women by capturing people’s attitudes on women’s roles in four key dimensions: political, educational, economic, and physical integrity. People were asked if they think “men make better political leaders than women;” if “university is more important for men than women;” or if “men should have more right to a job than women,” among other questions The report also measures intimate partner violence and reproductive rights biases.

The seven countries least biased against women are spread out between North America, Europe, and Oceania. In the six countries with gross national income data, women’s GNI per capita is between 61% and 73% of men’s GNI per capita, compared to 12% in Iraq, one of the countries most biased against women.

Some of these countries have been leaders in women’s equity, especially in politics. Most, including Germany, New Zealand, Canada, Australia, and the U.K., have had women heads of state. (Read about the most famous female rulers in history.)

