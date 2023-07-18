Most Popular Songs About Summer

No matter where you live, summertime has a definite vibe, expressing fun, relaxation, and freedom. From beachside vacations to fiery flings to backyard barbecues, the quintessential activities of summer are often immortalized in pop songs. (These are the biggest pop hits of the past 20 years.)

To determine the 50 most popular songs about summer – some of them outright tributes to the season and its pleasures, others evoking summer only glancingly but still definitive of the warmer months – 24/7 Tempo reviewed performance data on the Billboard Hot 100 charts. Songs about summer were ranked based on an inverse score wherein a week at No. 1 is worth 100 points, a week at No. 2 worth 99 points, and so on, up to a week at No. 100 worth one point. Chart data is current through the week of July 1, 2023.

The most popular songs about summer include rock, country, rap, R&B, and dance hits from the ‘60s to today. The list features some timeless classics like the Surfaris’ 1963 surf-rock instrumental “Wipe Out” and the Drifters’ 1964 doo-wop single “Under the Boardwalk.” Modern hits by the likes of Justin Bieber, Harry Styles, Cardi B, and Demi Lovato are also included.

Three songs by the Beach Boys – arguably the ultimate summer band – made the cut, as did two duets featuring margarita enthusiast Jimmy Buffett. (Check out these 21 classic summer cocktails to beat the heat.)