Best Movies Starring Senior Citizens

Among the many criticisms of Hollywood is that the entertainment industry is so focused on younger audiences that it makes little or no effort to develop motion pictures that feature older stars. Nonetheless, many actors who gained fame in their younger years – including some of the most luminous of Hollywood stars – have succeeded in extending their careers into their golden years.

To determine the best movies starring senior citizens – which we’ll define here as anyone 65 or older – 24/7 Tempo developed an index using average ratings on IMDb, an online movie database owned by Amazon, and a combination of audience scores and Tomatometer scores on Rotten Tomatoes, an online movie and TV review aggregator, as of July 2023, weighting all ratings equally. Only movies in which the two main leads were 65 or older at the time of production were considered. Animated movies and documentaries were not included. Cast and director data is from IMDb.

Hollywood has always provided age-appropriate roles for older actors, but these were mostly character parts, not starring roles. Some actors from Hollywood’s Golden Age, however, did manage to appear as the leads in films in their later years, among them Bette Davis, Burt Lancaster, Katharine Hepburn, and Kirk Douglas. And the silent movie icon Lillian Gish starred in “The Whales of August” in 1987 at age 94. (These are the most famous older entertainers in history.)

Many actors from the baby boom generation have also had success in the latter 20th and early 21st century, including Robert De Niro, Alan Arkin, Diane Keaton, Jane Fonda, and Morgan Freeman. And then there are Walter Matthau and Jack Lemmon, who made the most of their senior-citizen personas, as each starred in five movies on our list, appearing with each other in four of them. (These are the 21 best comedies so far this century.)