The Richest County in Every State

With a GDP of $25.5 trillion in 2022, the U.S. generates more wealth than any other country on Earth. Not only the world’s largest economy, according to Credit Suisse, the U.S. is also home to nearly 40% of the world’s millionaires, and, according to Forbes, 28% of the world’s billionaires. Meanwhile, the U.S. accounts for only 4% of the total global population. (This is how the 20 richest Chinese cities compare to America’s.)

The concentration of wealth in the United States is evident in communities across the country. Though the typical American household earns about $69,000 a year, in nearly every state, there is at least one county where most households earn tens of thousands of dollars more annually.

Using five-year estimates of median household income from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2021 American Community Survey, 24/7 Wall St. identified the richest county in every state. We considered all U.S. counties and county equivalents, such as parishes in Louisiana and boroughs and census areas in Alaska, with available data.

Among the 50 counties and county equivalents on this list, the typical household earns between $72,944 to $156,821 a year. In each case, these incomes are anywhere from 5% to 129% higher than the comparable statewide median household income. And in nearly every county on this list, residents have a lower likelihood of living below the poverty line than is typical across the state.

In the United States, earning potential tends to rise with educational attainment, as a college diploma or advanced degrees can open up better paying job opportunities. In all but seven counties or county equivalents on this list, the share of adults with at least a bachelor’s degree exceeds the 33.7% national share. In 19 of these counties, over half of the 25 and older population have a bachelor’s degree or higher.

In any community, home values are often a reflection of what residents can afford, and in more affluent areas, real estate tends to be more expensive. In most of the wealthiest counties in each state, the median home value is over $100,000 above the value of the typical home in the state as a whole. In nine counties on this list, most homes are worth over half a million dollars — including two where the typical home is worth over $1 million. (Here is a look at America’s 25 least affordable housing markets.)

Click here to see the richest county in every state.

Click here to see our detailed methodology.