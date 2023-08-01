The Biggest Weekends in Domestic Box Office History

Action franchises such as the Avengers, Star Wars, and Jurassic World have driven cinephiles to the movie theaters for more than two decades. The biggest weekends in box-office history have been fueled by such films, which routinely account for the highest percentage of revenue by far of all the films released on a given weekend.

To determine the biggest weekends in U.S. box office history, 24/7 Tempo reviewed data on historical box office performance from film industry site The Numbers. Every weekend since January 2000 was ranked based on total domestic box office for all movies playing in theaters that weekend. (​​The site defines “domestic” as encompassing the North American movie territory, consisting of the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Guam.) Supplemental data on box office performance for individual movies is also from The Numbers. Box office totals are not adjusted for inflation.

The Avengers films “Avengers: Endgame” in 2019 and “Avengers: Infinity War” in 2018 were the top box-office draws in two of the three biggest weekends ever. Another action flick, “Spider-Man: No Way Home,” pulled in a mind-boggling 92.4% of the total ticket sales revenue for the weekend of Dec. 17, 2021. (See all the actors who have played Spider-Man, ranked.)

The years 2015 and 2018 each had four of the biggest weekends ever. The former year was represented by “Jurassic World” and “Star Wars Ep. VII: The Force Awakens.” The year 2018 featured “Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom,” “Black Panther,” “Incredibles 2,” and “Avengers: Infinity War.”

As you might expect, the traditional prime movie-attendance months of May, June, and July are well-represented on this list. However, December has more of the biggest weekends than any other month, with six top scorers. The Star Wars films “Star Wars Ep. VII: The Force Awakens,” “Star Wars Ep. VIII: The Last Jedi,” and “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” were the biggest winners at the box office that month. Other December leaders were “Avatar” and “Spider-Man: No Way Home.” (“Star Wars Ep. VII: The Force Awakens” was the top earner for two December weekends in a row.)

An outlier to the action-film dominance is the recently released “Barbie.” The Greta Gerwig-directed movie pulled in $155 million in its opening weekend, 52.5% of the weekend total of $308.8 million, and is the fourth-highest weekend on the list. Also bolstering ticket sales were the historical film “Oppenheimer” and the controversial human-trafficking drama “Sound of Freedom.” (Here’s a roster of the biggest blockbuster weekends for movies directed by women.)