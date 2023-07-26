The Biggest Blockbuster Weekends for Movies Directed by a Woman

The eagerly anticipated film “Barbie” has surpassed box-office expectations and has become a summer blockbuster, a professional triumph for director Greta Gerwig and a source of pride for all women filmmakers. (It is shaping up to be one of the most influential movies directed by women.)

Starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling, “Barbie” received Rotten Tomatoes scores of 90% from both critics and audiences, and shattered the domestic box office record for a female director, bringing in $155 million in its first weekend, topping the previous record of $153 million for 2019’s “Captain Marvel,” directed by Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck.

Other films by female directors have started strong, as well. To determine the biggest opening weekends for movies directed by women, 24/7 Tempo reviewed data on historical box office performance from Box Office Mojo. Movies directed by women were ranked based on domestic ticket sales during their opening weekends. Supplemental data on ratings from IMDb, an online movie and TV database owned by Amazon, Rotten Tomatoes, an online movie and TV review aggregator, are current as of July 2023.

Click here to see the biggest opening weekends for movies directed by women

Our list of the biggest opening weekends for movies helmed by women includes all manner of genres, including fantasy (“A Wrinkle in Time” by Ava DuVernay); rom-com (“What Women Want” by Nancy Myers); historical (“Unbroken” by Angelina Jolie); comedy (“Pitch Perfect 2” by Elizabeth Banks); and musical (“Mamma Mia!” by Phyllida Lloyd).

On the list there are two of the action/sci-fi “Matrix” films from Lana & Lilly Wachowski, a pair of animated movies from Vicky Jensen (in collaboration with male directors, as are three other films on this list), and two “Kung Fu Panda” installments directed or co-directed by Jennier Yuh Nelson. (Here’s a list of the 50 best movies directed by women.)