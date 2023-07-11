Unhealthiest City in Every State

“Location, location, location” matters not just in real estate, but also in health. Factors such as quality of the local health care system, public health policy, culture, environment, and the economy can all have an impact on the overall health of a population. In some cities, these factors are more conducive to a healthier population, while in others they may contribute to poorer health outcomes.

For example, urban populations in most states consistently fare better in terms of health than their rural counterparts, although the difference also varies between and within states. Similarly, job opportunities and access to health care differ greatly between cities, contributing to differences in health outcomes. (Here are American cities with the most private hospitals.)

To measure and rank the health of the population in cities in every state, 24/7 Tempo calculated an index using eight health measures such as potential life lost, smoking rate, and percentage reporting fair or poor health, using data from the 2023 County Health Rankings & Roadmaps program of the University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute. In all, 384 metro areas were considered to determine the least healthy one in every state. Rhode Island, New Hampshire, Vermont, and Delaware each have only one metro area, and it is therefore listed here by default – though by default, it is also the state’s healthiest metro area. (Note that the cities listed for some states are core cities for metro areas that extend across state borders; these are identified as such.)

Mobile, Alabama; Elmira, New York; Springfield, Ohio; and Yakima, Washington are some examples of the unhealthiest cities in their states, and like all but five cities on the list, have a lower median annual household income than the state as a whole. Still, the range of median household income is wide, from $38,737 in Beckley, West Virginia, to $91,627 in the Manchester-Nashua, New Hampshire, metro area.

When it comes to health habits and outcomes, the adult smoking rate ranges from 9.3% in St. George, Utah, which ranks as the 42nd healthiest city nationwide, to 25.8% in Beckley, which ranks as the least healthy city nationwide. Similarly, the adult obesity rate ranges from 23.9% in Kahului-Wailuku-Lahaina, Hawaii, which ranks as the 12th healthiest city nationwide, to 42.9% in Pine Bluff, Arkansas, which ranks as the third unhealthiest city nationwide. (These are America’s least healthy cities.)