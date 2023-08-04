This Is the Largest Lake in America

The size of lakes is measured by square miles of surface area. Based on this, the Caspian Sea, with a surface area of 143,000 square miles, is by far the largest lake in the world. Its shores touch several countries including Kazakhstan, Russia, Turkmenistan, Azerbaijan, and Iran.

Lake Superior is the second largest lake in the world and the largest lake in North America, despite having some of its shoreline in Canada. This is the best place to enjoy the water in each state.

Lake Superior covers 31,700 square miles and touches the states of Michigan, Minnesota, and Wisconsin, as well as the Canadian province of Ontario. It contains 10% of the world’s surface fresh water – enough to cover North and South America under a foot of water. Its deepest point is 1,276 feet below the surface.

Lake Superior is well known for its many shipwrecks, the most famous being the 1975 wreck of the S.S. Edmund Fitzgerald during a storm that killed all 29 crew members. A total of about 350 wrecks are on record.

For decades, the lake was used to transport iron ore south from Minnesota. Though not as bad as Lake Erie, Lake Superior has started to experience algae blooms, indicating that pollution has begun affecting even this large and once-pristine lake.

