Foods and Drinks Enhanced with CBDs

There was a time when the only marijuana-related foodstuff anyone had ever heard of was the infamous pot brownie, a staple of ‘60s gatherings descended from a recipe for hashish fudge published in 1954 in a cookbook written by Gertrude Stein’s life partner, Alice B. Toklas.

These days, a substance derived from marijuana, cannabidiol – known popularly as CBD – is added not only to confections but to foods and drinks of almost every kind. It’s a far cry from hashish, however.

CBD is a chemical compound found in marijuana. It’s not the stuff that makes you high, however. That’s a different compound, tetrahydrocannabinol or THC.

While CBD doesn’t offer a buzz, though, it is believed to have innumerable health benefits.

Research suggests that it might be effective at relieving pain (especially that caused by conditions including MS and fibromyalgia), reduce symptoms of anxiety and depression, relieve nausea, help treat neurological disorders such as epilepsy, reduce blood pressure, and improve sleep – among other things. (A bad night’s sleep could be a symptom of these health problems.)

To compile a list – far from comprehensive – of some foods and drinks that contain CBD, 24/7 Tempo reviewed articles on the subject from numerous websites, including Green Stock News, Progressive Grocer, Edibles Magazine, Incredible Edibles, Leafreport, Cannabis Health, Trendhunter, and Rolling Stone.

It should be noted that while most of the brands on this list contain only non-psychoactive CBD, some do also include small quantities of psychoactive THC to their products. (Another marijuana-related food additive is hemp oil. Hemp and marijuana are two varieties of the same plant and CBD may be derived from either.)

In most cases, the health advantages of CBD are not proven, and are based mostly on anecdotal evidence. In any case, it is recommended that anyone considering consuming CBD, in whatever form, consult with a doctor first. And while there’s no official legal age for buying CBD-infused products, most manufacturers and retailers impose an 18- or 21-year-old minimum.

But speaking of legality, CBD foods and drinks exist in a sort of gray area. Last year, the FDA issued warning letters to some companies producing them, and in January of this year, the agency announced that the existing regulatory framework for foods and supplements didn’t apply to CBD products, but that it would work with Congress to find “a new way forward.” Meanwhile, the situation seems to vary from jurisdiction to jurisdiction, and some municipalities have banned CBD edibles and drinkables. (These are the most marijuana-friendly cities in America.)