Celebrities Over 80 Who Are Still Fan Favorites

Advances in medicine and the fact that at least part of the population takes better care of itself than it used to (less smoking, more visits to the gym, etc.) have had an unmistakable effect on our collective longevity. Average life expectancy at birth in the U.S. in 1921 was 60 years. In 2021, the most recent year for which data is available, it was 76.1 years – and that was actually a decline, presumably not permanent, from a high of 78.8 years in 2019, thanks largely to COVID-19. (You’re apt to live longer in some places than others, though. These are the states with the longest life expectancy according to the CDC.)

The good news about growing older – besides the fact that, as the joke goes, you no longer have to worry about dying young – is that the longer you last, the better the odds are that you’ll last even longer. According to the CDC, Americans who reach the age of 65 today will live an average of 18.4 more years – until they’re 83 (and according to the U.S. Census Bureau, there are now almost 55 million Americans over 65, twice what there were 50 years ago).

Of course, everybody ages differently. “Eighty,” it has been said, “is the new 60,” and “Age is just a number.” But there are plenty of 80-year-olds who look and act and feel 80, if not older – and the tragedy of early-onset Alzheimer’s disease affects more than 300,000 people in this country, many of them in their 40s or 50s.

On the other hand, most likely due to some combination of good genes, good habits, and sheer good luck, an increasing number of people of advanced years remain not only healthy but active in highly public and often highly influential roles.

Consider controversial media mogul Rupert Murdoch (92), Berkshire Hathaway CEO Warren Buffett (91), Pope Francis (87). And of course the major American political figure generally considered to be the leader of the free world is 80.

Or consider the entertainment industry: Betty White hosted “Saturday Night Live” at 88; B.B. King toured until he was 89; Tony Bennett may have been diagnosed with Alzheimer’s in 2016, but he continued recording and performing live for another five years, making his last public appearance, with his sometime collaborator Lady Gaga, at Radio City Music Hall in Manhattan in celebration of his 95th birthday. (And here’s a list of 25 famous actors who lived to be over 100.)

Any number of well-known actors, directors, musicians, and television personalities are still going strong into their ninth decade. To determine the most famous celebrities who are 80 and older, 24/7 Tempo drew information on birthdates from OpusData, a service of The Numbers, an online movie database owned by Nash Information Services, then ranked octogenarians and nonagenarians based on average daily Wikipedia pageviews between Jan. 1 and Dec. 31, 2022.