This Is the State With the Most Homeless People

On a single night in 2022, 582,462 people experienced homelessness in the United States, and numbers are on the rise. Since 2017, there has been a 6% increase in homelessness, with a disproportionate amount of the homeless population identifying as Black or indigenous (including Native Americans and Pacific Islanders). On a positive note, the number of veterans experiencing homelessness declined by 11% between 2020 and 2022.

About six in 10 of the people experiencing homelessness in 2022 had access to emergency shelters, transitional housing programs, or safe havens, while the remainder were unsheltered. Rates of unsheltered homelessness — which includes those sleeping on the streets, in abandoned buildings, and in wooded areas — are also on the rise. These are the states with the most unsheltered homeless people.

To find the state with the most homeless people, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed The 2022 Annual Homelessness Assessment Report to Congress from the U.S. Department of

Housing and Urban Development. To account for population size, states and the District of Columbia are ranked by the rate of homelessness in each state, that is the number of people experiencing homelessness on a single night in 2022 per 10,000 residents. All data is from the report.

Although rates of homelessness have decreased in nearly two dozen states in the last few years — partly due to pandemic-related funding into housing support and human services — other states have seen drastic increases. Vermont’s homeless population has risen by 150.5% since 2020 — the highest of all states, followed by Louisiana and Maine.

By sheer numbers, California has the largest homeless population at 171,521 people, which is more than double that of the next state, New York. The majority of the 74,178 people experiencing homelessness in New York live in New York City. When adjusted to the population, however, our nation’s capital has the highest rate of homelessness, with over 65 people in every 10,000 experiencing homelessness in Washington, D.C..

Across the nation, about 60% of the unsheltered homeless population lives in urban areas.

