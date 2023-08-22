Things They Say in New England That the Rest of Us Probably Don't Get

The New England region of the northeastern United States, comprising the states of Maine, Vermont, New Hampshire, Massachusetts, Connecticut, and Rhode Island, was named by English explorer John Smith in 1616.

While other parts of America were colonized by various European powers, New England was predominantly settled by the English, and English has been the major “foreign” language spoken in the region since the beginning.

However, over time New Englanders have developed their own unique regional vocabulary and expressions, with words and phrases specific to certain states or even just particular cities or rural areas.

Though not all are in frequent current usage, many distinctive New England terms can still be heard today. This unique way of using English reflects New England’s distinct culture and history, differentiated from other American regions.

Additionally, New England’s northern neighbor Canada has its own distinctive English dialect and expressions, and there are plenty of Canadian slang words and phrases Americans just don’t get.

Click here to see things they say in New England that the rest of us probably don’t get