25 of the Ugliest Cars Ever Made

Car designers consider various factors like speed, safety, cost, style, and comfort during the creation process. Their inspiration comes from contemporary design trends, environmental concerns, and the differing requirements of people living in cities versus rural areas. Even with all these considerations, the sky is the limit for those willing to truly make their mark on the automotive world. (These are 35 amazing looking cars from bygone times.) Inevitably, these creations sometimes do not withstand the test of time.

In order to create a roster of exceedingly ugly cars, 24/7 Wall St. examined unappealing vehicle listings from sources such as Cheapism, Motortrend, HotCars.com, and others. These selections universally earn the distinction of being the ugliest automobiles in history.

Every car featured endured an extensive design journey, inclusive of focus groups and executive evaluations, mirroring the path of any new car. But these creations have not resonated well with the car-buying public. While some concepts initially appeared ingenious, they ultimately turned into major flops for the auto industry.

While the Bugatti Veyron, Aston Martin DB5, and the Ferrari 250 GTO epitomize automotive design excellence, the industry also bears the weight of the Ford Edsel – a project costing millions in development; the Pontiac Aztek – ranking on Edmunds “100 Worst Cars of All Time”; and the Yugo GV – a small, peculiar, and poorly manufactured car.

Beyond their short lifespans, many of these vehicles contributed to the downfall of the brands that birthed them. An illustrative instance is the 1995 Oldsmobile Aurora, a last-ditch effort to rejuvenate the Oldsmobile brand. Despite its technological innovation, the car’s unappealing front end led to public rejection. The Aurora’s failure spelled the end for Oldsmobile, which shuttered in 2004. (This is the best-selling car in America.)

