The Most Notorious Criminals in Each State's History

Each U.S. state has produced at least one criminal whose crimes were so horrific or impactful that they became infamous.

To identify the most notorious criminal from every state, sources like Britannica, History, Biography, PBS, and local media were reviewed.

Criminals are listed based on their home state, not necessarily where the crimes occurred. For example, serial killer Ted Bundy, who murdered people in the Pacific Northwest and Florida, is from Vermont. (These are 25 of the most brutal criminals who have ever lived.)

Most criminals on the list committed multiple offenses, though they may be best known for the crimes mentioned. The majority were serial killers or mass murderers, with some exceptions like white-collar criminals whose actions affected thousands. (Here’s a look at the most infamous white collar criminals of all time.)

Many infamous criminals received life sentences or capital punishment. However, some escaped justice through suicide before capture or in jail. A few were paroled or finished their sentences.

Click here to read about the most infamous criminal from every state