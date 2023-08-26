History’s Worst Medical Scandals

Americans’ trust in institutions such as schools, the press, the military, the Supreme Court, and others has declined in almost every instance in recent years – and that includes doctors and hospitals. According to a 2022 Gallup Poll, only 38% of us had a great deal or quite a lot of confidence in the medical system last year – a drop of 6% from 2021. There may be numerous reasons for this, but seemingly never-ending revelations about medical scandals of the past – and in some cases the present – have certainly contributed to our feelings.

To compile a list of history’s most notable medical scandals, 24/7 Tempo consulted sources including the Food and Drug Administration, the CIA, LiveScience, the Atomic Heritage Foundation, History, Fox News, and Vox.

While some of these scandals might be the result of honest mistakes, the majority are either fiendishly unethical experiments or examples of criminal negligence. In some cases, pharmaceutical companies such as DuPont and Johnson & Johnson have been involved. In others, it’s the U.S. government – often the CIA. (See this list of the CIA’s 16 most outrageous operations.)

The bright side is that some of these scandals have led to legislation regulating and controlling drugs and biological products. These include enactment of the 1938 Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act, significantly increasing FDA’s authority to regulate drugs in the wake of the Elixir Sulfanilamide poisoning scandal of 1937 when more than 100 people died after consuming a drug that was unsafe, and the 1902 Biologics Control Act, also known as the “Virus-Toxin Law,” which gave the federal government control over the production of biological products following a tetanus scandal in 1901. (These are the 10 most recent medical safety recalls.)