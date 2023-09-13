America's Top Shotgun Companies

Shotguns are perhaps the most versatile type of firearm on the market. When paired with the right ammunition, most modern shotguns can be used for hunting a wide range of North American game, from waterfowl and upland birds to deer. Not only a practical firearm among sportsmen and sportswomen, shotguns are also commonly used as home defense weapons.

The shotgun’s utility is partially due to its tolerance for a variety of different types of ammunition, which are typically shells that fire either a spray of shot or a single slug. Certain shot loads are best-suited for fast moving targets, such as birds and small mammals, while other, heavier shot loads, are capable of taking much larger game. When loaded with slugs, shotguns can also fire a single projectile, functioning much like a rifle.

While some higher-end shotguns can sell for thousands of dollars, many shotguns are also relatively inexpensive. Not surprisingly, many of the best selling firearms in the United States are shotguns. (Here is a look at the 50 most popular guns of all time.)

Using data from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives, 24/7 Wall St. identified America’s top shotgun companies. The 19 companies on this list are ranked by the number of shotguns manufactured in the U.S. in 2020. All data on this list, including manufacturing locations, is from the ATF’s Annual Firearms Manufacturing and Export Report.

Manufacturing output in 2020 among the companies and brands this list ranges from 279 shotguns to more than 246,000. The top company on this list accounted for over 50% of all domestic shotgun production in 2020.

Some U.S. gunmakers on this list specialize in shotguns, with shotguns accounting for over 90% of all their firearm production in 2020. Others, meanwhile, also produce a variety of other gun types, including pistols, revolvers, and rifles. For 11 of the 19 companies on this list, shotguns accounted for less than half of all their firearm production in 2020. (Here is a look at the company making the most guns in each state.)

