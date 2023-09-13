Think You Know the States? Take This Jeopardy! Quiz

The game show Jeopardy! is an iconic part of American TV history. Answering trivia questions on topics from geography to science is a favorite pastime for many. Part of the fun is playing along at home and testing your knowledge.

24/7 Tempo went through J! Archives, a site created by fans of the show that lists clues going back to the beginning of the show, and selected 50 questions where the answer is one of the 50 states.

Jeopardy! first premiered in 1964 as a daytime show. It became so popular it moved to primetime in 1984, where it has remained. Like many long-running shows, its ratings have fluctuated over the years.

In 2019, “Jeopardy!” hit a ratings record as a result of James Holzhauer’s streak of 32 consecutive wins. An average of more than 13.2 million households tuned in every day the week of April 29, the highest number of viewers in 14 years. “Jeopardy!” and a few other programs have come to dominate American television screen time over the years.

Take this pop quiz with real Jeopardy! questions about the states. We included some that may stump even former champions. Test your state trivia knowledge and see how you stack up.

