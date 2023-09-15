15 Scary but Popular Ideologies and Movements in the US

Right-wing extremism is on the rise in the United States – there are over 1,200 extremist groups operating in the United States, according to the Southern Poverty Law Center, a nonprofit legal advocacy organization – and with the increase in far-right ideology comes an increase in violence. According to the Center for Strategic and International Studies, a bipartisan policy research organization, the number of domestic terrorist attacks by far-right extremists rose steadily between 2007 and 2018, more than quadrupling between 2016 and 2017 alone.

The largest number of murders by domestic extremists every year are usually committed by white supremacists, according to the Anti-Defamation League, with 20 out of 25 extremist murders in 2022 linked to perpetrators who espouse white supremacist ideology. (These are the states with the most hate groups.)

To determine 15 terrifying movements popular in the U.S., 24/7 Tempo referred to the Southern Poverty Law Center’s list of extremist ideologies, which identifies and classifies domestic hate and anti-government groups, as well as other sources.

Click here to read more about 15 scary but popular ideologies and movements in the U.S.

Although the ideologies of various extremist groups may differ slightly, many carry the common thread of racism and many overlap. Among the racist ideologies called out by the SPLC are the eco-fascist, neo-Nazi, neo-Confederate, Neo-Völkisch, anti-immigrant, and white nationalist.

Religious extremist ideologies that fall under the Christian umbrella yet support some very un-Christian ideals include radical traditional Catholicism and the Christian Identity movement.

Many of the largest hate groups active in the the U.S., including Patriot Front, ACT for America, and the Proud Boys, subscribe to a number of these terrifying ideologies. (See the states where the Proud Boys grew the most since January 6.)