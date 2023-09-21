20 Record-Breaking Ransom Payments

As one of the oldest-known strategies for quick wealth accumulation, holding individuals for ransom carries inherent elements of danger and desperation. Implicit in this act is the menacing threat of harm or even loss of life, sparing no one, not even heads of state, from its reach. The potential financial gain can be substantial, provided one manages to evade capture.

To determine the biggest ransoms ever paid, 24/7 Tempo gleaned information from Guinness World Records and archived news articles about kidnappings from media sources.

Many of the most significant ransom payments in history occurred during the 1970s, a decade marked by a disturbing surge in kidnapping incidents. A significant portion of these kidnappings transpired in Argentina, a nation grappling with both insurgent leftist guerrillas and rampant inflation, which was devastating the livelihoods of its working-class citizens. These guerrillas abducted foreign business executives, demanding ransoms they claimed would be distributed to the working class. Tragically, some of these ransom situations concluded in violent confrontations.

The offspring of affluent and prominent individuals were also prime targets during that era. Among these victims were John Paul Getty III, the grandson of oil magnate John Paul Getty; Sam Bronfman, the scion of Seagram’s distillery owner Edgar Bronfman; and Patty Hearst, heiress to the Hearst media empire.

The audacity displayed by those who engage in abduction for financial gain is quite remarkable. Notably, the infamous Hong Kong mobster “Big Spender” Cheung Tze-keung kidnapped two wealthy Hong Kong business figures in the 1990s and even sought advice from one victim’s father on how to invest the ransom money. (Ultimately, “Big Spender” paid the ultimate price for his actions.)

More recently, the largest ransoms have shifted to the high seas. Two of the incidents on our list involve Somali pirates who seized oil supertankers in the Indian Ocean. However, it appears that such acts are on the decline. In 2021, maritime piracy and armed-robbery attacks reached their lowest recorded level since 1994, with 132 reported incidents, as per the annual report of the ICC International Maritime Bureau. In contrast, the previous year witnessed 195 instances of piracy and armed robbery worldwide. (Read about the most infamous pirates in history.)

