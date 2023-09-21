Top-Charting Collaborations Between Legendary Musicians and New Artists

Perhaps the most celebrated – and poignant – collaboration ever between a legacy performer and a newer musical star came to an end on Sept. 30, 2021, with the release of “Love for Sale,” the final album by legendary vocalist Tony Bennett, and his second with chart-topping singer-songwriter Lady Gaga. At the time, she was 35; he had turned 95 two months before.

The unlikely duo made their recording debut with “Cheek to Cheek” in 2014, then toured off and on together for the next seven years, their final live appearance coming just a month before “Love for Sale.” What made the collaboration poignant is that Bennett had been diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease in 2016, but continued to record and perform as his memory deteriorated, and it was said that whatever his mental state at the time, when he was in front of a microphone, he came alive, remembering every word, every note.

Though both of the unlikely musical couple’s albums reached the top 10 on the Billboard 200, they never charted a single on the publication’s Hot 100. However, though the age differences are nowhere near as dramatic, there are numerous examples of newer, younger artists recording with performers who had their first Billboard chart hits decades ago – sometimes as far back as the 1960s. (These are the biggest comebacks in music history.)

To determine the most successful musical collaborations between newer artists and legacy acts, 24/7 Tempo reviewed chart performance from the Billboard Hot 100. Collaborations were ranked based on an inverse score wherein a week at No. 1 on the Hot 100 is worth 100 points, a week at No. 2 is worth 99 points, and so on, up to a week at No. 100 worth one point. Chart data is current through Sept. 9, 2023. (Billboard sources its data from Luminate, a company collecting data on music and other entertainment forms.)

Only songs whose artists first entered the Hot 100 at least 20 years apart were considered – and in some cases, the gap was much greater than that. Take, for example, the 2021 Elton John-Dua Lipa offering “Cold Heart (PNAU Remix).” Lipa’s initial entry into the Hot 100 came with “New Rules” on Aug. 19, 2018. Elton John – who appears more than any other performer on this list – made the first of his 68 (to date) appearances on the chart with “Border Song” on Aug. 15, 1970. (Here’s a catalog of Elton John’s biggest hits, according to Billboard.)